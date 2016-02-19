Cognitive-Behavioral Interventions
1st Edition
Theory, Research, and Procedures
Description
Cognitive-Behavioral Interventions: Theory, Research, and Procedures surveys a variety of areas to which cognitive-behavioral strategies have been applied. The various contributors represent some of the major innovators in the field. Each has developed and systematically evaluated programs which apply sound empirically based procedures to cognitive and behavioral phenomena. The opening chapter traces the short developmental history and describes the current professional environment of the cognitive-behavioral movement. The chapters that follow represent major contributions by the leading investigators across a number of areas of intervention. Each chapter describes a summary of research in the respective area, a description of the actual intervention procedures with supporting empirical data, and a consideration of the theoretical foundations and potential implications associated with the intervention. The chapter contents vary across three dimensions. First, the interventions range from those that focus on the acquisition of new capacities to those that deal with the control and modification of existing processes. Second, several chapters focus on adult populations, several on child populations, and some on both. Finally, whereas a number of the chapters deal with problems that have been areas of traditional clinical concern, several others explore new and interesting applications for cognitive-behavioral interventions.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
1 Cognitive-Behavioral Interventions: Overview and Current Status
Introduction
Revolution or Reaction?
Scientist-Practitioner Underpinnings
Streams of Influence and Sources of Acceptance
Reference Notes
References
2 Cognitive-Behavioral Modification and Metacognitive Development: Implications for the Classroom
Introduction
Cognitive-Behavioral Modification with Children
Application of CBM to Academic Tasks
Metacognitive Development
Implications for the Classroom
Conclusion
Reference Notes
References
3 Developing Nonimpulsive Behavior in Children: Cognitive-Behavioral Strategies for Self-Control
Introduction
Overview of the Conceptualization of Impulsivity
Theoretical Perspectives
Studies of Impulsivity
Modifying Impulsivity
Clinical Intervention Procedures
Empirical Support for the Clinical Utility of the Cognitive-Behavioral Treatment for Impulsivity
Issues to Be Considered in Clinical Application
Reference Notes
References
4 Cognitive-Behavioral Interventions with Delinquents: Problem Solving, Role-Taking, and Self-Control
Problem Solving
Role-Taking
Self-Control
Final Comments
Reference Notes
References
5 Anxiety Reduction through Cognitive-Behavioral Intervention
Theoretical and Research Foundations
Clinical Implementation of Rational Restructuring
Results of Clinical Outcome Research
Cognition and Experience
Conclusion
Reference Notes
References
6 Cognitive Therapy of Depression
Introduction
Theories of Depression
Systems of Interventions
Cognitive Therapy Procedures
Summary
Reference Notes
References
7 Structured Cognitive-Behavioral Treatment of Assertion Problems
Introduction
Models of Assertion Training
Structured Cognitive-Behavioral Treatment of Assertion Problems
Assessment of Assertion: a Construct in Search of a Definition
Reference Notes
References
8 The Cognitive Regulation of Anger and Stress
Introduction
Anger and Human Experience
Theoretical Models and Research on Human Stress
Cognitive Mediators of Stress
A Model of Human Stress
A Cognitive Model for Anger Arousal
Clinical Interventions for Anger and Aggression
The Stress Inoculation Model
Experimental Evaluation of the Treatment Approach
Summary and Conclusions
Reference Notes
References
9 Regulation of Pain: The Application of Cognitive and Behavioral Techniques for Prevention and Remediation
Pervasiveness and Complexity of the Pain Phenomenon
Cognitive, Behavioral, and Combined Cognitive-Behavioral Interventions
Summary and Concluding Observations
Reference Notes
References
10 Alcohol Use and Problem Drinking: a Cognitive-Behavioral Analysis
The Great Alcoholism Controversy
Cognitive-Behavioral Intervention Strategies
References
11 Cognitive-Behavior Therapy for Eating Disturbances
Introduction
Obesity
Adipose Cellularity and Early Learning
Anorexia Nervosa
General Conclusions
Reference Note
References
12 How and Why People Quit Smoking: a Cognitive-Behavioral Analysis
Introduction
Smoking—the Number One Public Health Problem
Understanding the Problem
The Process of Smoking Cessation
Treatment Recommendations
Concluding Comments
Reference Notes
References
13 Cognitive Skills and Athletic Performance
Introduction
Self-Efficacy in the Athlete
Imagery in the Athlete
Arousal Regulation
Attentional Focus
Concluding Remarks
Reference Note
References
14 Cognitive-Behavioral Interventions: Theory and Procedure
Introduction
Outcome Efficacy
Procedural Variability
Conceptual Heterogeneity
Afterword
Reference Notes
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 502
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1979
- Published:
- 28th August 1979
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483277424