Cognition, Intelligence, and Achievement
1st Edition
A Tribute to J. P. Das
Description
Cognition, Intelligence, and Achievement is motivated by the work of the renowned Professor J. P. Das on the PASS (Planning, Attention, Simultaneous and Successive Processing) theory of intelligence and CAS measures (Cognitive Assessment System) of cognitive processes. This book reviews current research using this and other frameworks in understanding the relationships among cognition, intelligence, and achievement. The assessment and diagnosis of learning disabilities, mental retardation, and ADHD are addressed, and the interrelationships among cognition, culture, neuropsychology, academic achievement, instruction, and remediation are examined. No other book has presented such an integrated view across these domains, from such a diverse array of internationally known and respected experts from psychology, education, and neuroscience.
Key Features
- Summarizes decades of research on PASS theory and use of CAS
- Discusses how findings in the neuropsychology of intelligence speak to PASS theory use and application
- Covers use of PASS and CAS for assessing and treating a variety of learning disabilities
- Outlines use of PASS and CAS for enhancing learning and cognitive processes
Readership
Academics, researchers, and clinicians who specialize in developmental psychology or educational psychology or clinicians dealing with learning disabilities
Table of Contents
- Foreword
- List of Contributors
- Part I: Introductory Chapters
- Chapter 1. Cognition, Intelligence, and Achievement: A Tribute to J. P. Das
- The Rationale for this Book
- Organization of the Text
- References
- Chapter 2. Glimpses into the Personal Life of J. P. Das
- Chapter 3. Three Faces of Cognitive Processes: Theory, Assessment, and Intervention
- Origin and History of PASS Cognitive Processes
- The PASS Model
- Evidence for the PASS Model: A Cognitive Universal
- The Das-Naglieri CAS: Its Inception and Brief History of Applications
- Cognitive Remediation
- PASS Theory and Assessment Then and Now: Frozen Dinner or a Moving Feast?
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 1. Cognition, Intelligence, and Achievement: A Tribute to J. P. Das
- Part II: Topic Area 1: Intelligence as a Cognitive Process
- Chapter 4. A Janus View: J. P. Das’s Ideas in Retrospect and Prospect
- Legacies Entwined: Alexander Luria and Lev Vygotsky
- The Brain and Psychometrics: PASS to CAS
- Interventions: From PASS/CAS to Remediation
- The Modernization of PASS
- Summary
- References
- Chapter 5. Cognitive Processes and Academic Achievement: Multiple Systems Model of Reading
- Introduction
- Theories of Reading Disabilities
- Research Implications
- Some Educational Implications
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 6. Culture and Cognition: A Forty-Year Overview
- Introduction
- Conceptual Issues
- Process, Competence, and Performance
- The Universalist Perspective
- The Ecocultural Perspective
- Empirical Studies of Perception and Cognition
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 7. Reading Comprehension and PASS Theory
- Introduction
- Reading Comprehension
- PASS Theory
- Relevance of PASS Theory to Reading Comprehension
- Conclusions
- Final Thoughts
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 8. Establishing Measurement Invariance of the Cognitive Assessment System Across Cultures
- Method
- Results
- Discussion
- References
- Chapter 9. Functional Components of Reading with Reference to Reading Chinese
- Componential Approach to Reading Acquisition
- Linguistic Principles in Reading Chinese Characters and Words
- Phonological Processing
- Orthographic Processing
- Morphological Knowledge
- Handwriting Strengthens the Connections of Reading Components
- Summary and Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 4. A Janus View: J. P. Das’s Ideas in Retrospect and Prospect
- Part III: Topic Area 2: Developmental and Learning Disabilities
- Chapter 10. Intelligence, Working Memory, and Learning Disabilities
- Intelligence, Working Memory, and Learning Disabilities
- Definition of Terms
- Theoretical Framework
- Phonological System
- Visual-Spatial Sketchpad
- Executive System
- Paradoxical Findings
- Summary
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 11. Cognitive Constructs and Individual Differences Underlying ADHD and Dyslexia: A Cognitive Mosaic Approach
- The Constructs of Planning and Attention
- Planning and Attention in ADHD and Dyslexia
- The Present Study
- Method
- Results
- Discussion
- References
- Chapter 12. Is Intelligence Relevant in Reading “μάνα” and in Calculating “3 + 5”?
- PASS Processes and Reading
- PASS Processes and Mathematics
- The Present Study
- Method
- Results
- Discussion
- References
- Chapter 13. PASS Theory and Special Educational Needs: A European Perspective
- Introduction
- Mathematical Learning Disabilities
- Nonverbal Learning Disabilities
- Mild Mental Retardation
- Gifted Children
- ADHD
- Ethnic Minority Children
- Discussion
- References
- Chapter 14. Cognitive Processes in Children with Developmental Coordination Disorder
- Developmental Coordination Disorder and Cognitive-Motor Development
- The Knowledge-Based Approach to Motor Development
- Information Processing Model and DCD
- PASS, CAS, and DCD
- Cognitive Process-Based Subtypes of DCD
- Intervention Practices
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 15. Equitable Assessment for Hearing and Deaf English Language Learners: An Investigation of the Impact of Verbal Load on PASS Processes
- Introduction
- Theoretical Framework
- Computerized Cognitive Assessment Battery (CCAB) Instrument Description and Development
- Pilot Study 1
- Pilot Study 2
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 10. Intelligence, Working Memory, and Learning Disabilities
- Part IV: Topic Area 3: Enhancing Learning and Cognitive Processes
- Chapter 16. Cognitive and Linguistic Dynamics of Reading Remediation
- Instruction versus Remediation
- Cognitive and Linguistic Correlates of Reading Development
- PASS Theory and Reading Ability
- Remediation Studies
- The Present Study
- Microgenetic Data Analysis
- Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 17. The Effects of the Seria-Think Program (STP) on Planning, Self-Regulation, and Math Performance Among Grade 3 Children with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
- Introduction
- Characteristics of ADHD
- The Importance of Self-Regulation and Planning for School Achievement
- Intervention Programs for Children with ADHD
- The Seria-Think Program (STP)
- The Current Study
- Method
- Results
- Discussion
- References
- Appendix 17.1 Strategic Planning Math Exam (SPME)
- Chapter 18. Concerns About the Quality and Quantity of Students’ Knowledge About Learning
- Introduction
- The Issue: The State of Students’ Knowledge about Learning
- The Quality and Quantity of Students’ Knowledge about Learning
- Conclusion: The Need for Sustained Teaching about Learning
- References
- Chapter 19. Understanding Developmental and Learning Disabilities within Functional-Systems Frameworks: Building on the Contributions of J. P. Das
- Legacy of J. P. Das
- Cross-Disciplinary Framework for Assessing, Teaching, and Learning Language
- Differentiating Developmental and Specific Learning Disabilities
- Evolution in Understanding and Assessing Working Memory and Executive Functions
- Building Bridges between Das’s PASS Model and the Cognitive Writing Processes Model
- Relevance of Executive Functions to Special Populations
- Conclusions
- Notes
- References
- Chapter 20. Intelligent Behavior and Neuroscience: What We Know—and Don’t Know—About How We Think
- Our Research on PASS
- The Cognitive-Emotional Brain and Neuroscience
- Cognition–Emotion Interaction
- Cognitive Remediation Based on the PASS Model
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 16. Cognitive and Linguistic Dynamics of Reading Remediation
- Part V: Final Chapter
- Chapter 21. Retrospect and Prospect
- T.C.P.
- R.K.P.
- J.R.K.
- References
- Chapter 21. Retrospect and Prospect
- Appendix A
- J. P. Das: Vita
- Degrees
- Academic and Research Experience
- Short Appointments
- Listed in Biographical Directories
- Awards
- Professional Associations
- Editorial Consultation
- International Activities
- Publications:
- Appendix B
- Das’s Ph.D. Students
- Postdoctoral Students and Research Associates
- Author Index
- Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 532
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 25th July 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124104440
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124103887
About the Editor
Timothy Papadopoulos
Affiliations and Expertise
Deaprtment of Psychology, University of Cyprus, Nicosia, Cyprus
Rauno K. Parrila
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Educational Psychology, University of Alberta, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
John R. Kirby
Affiliations and Expertise
Faculty of Education, Queen's University, Kingston, Ontario, Canada
Reviews
"...gives the reader the opportunity to see in Das’s work and influence a perspective on cognition far from the major currents that have moved the field in its half century of life." --PsycCRITIQUES, 2015