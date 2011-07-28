Cognition in Education, Volume 55
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Ten Benefits of Testing and Their Applications to Educational Practice
1. Introduction
2. Benefit 1: The Testing Effect: Retrieval Aids Later Retention
3. Benefit 2: Testing Identifies Gaps in Knowledge
4. Benefit 3: Testing Causes Students to Learn More from the Next Study Episode
5. Benefit 4: Testing Produces Better Organization of Knowledge
6. Benefit 5: Testing Improves Transfer of Knowledge to New Contexts
7. Benefit 6: Testing Can Facilitate Retrieval of Material That Was Not Tested
8. Benefit 7: Testing Improves Metacognitive Monitoring
9. Benefit 8: Testing Prevents Interference from Prior Material When Learning New Material
10. Benefit 9: Testing Provides Feedback to Instructors
11. Benefit 10: Frequent Testing Encourages Students to Study
12. Possible Negative Consequences of Testing
13. Conclusion
Cognitive Load Theory
1. Introduction
2. Human Cognitive Architecture
3. Element Interactivity and Categories of Cognitive Load
4. Conclusions
Applying the Science of Learning to Multimedia Instruction
1. Introduction to Multimedia Instruction
2. Science of Multimedia Learning: Cognitive Theory of Multimedia Learning
3. Science of Multimedia Assessment: Focusing on Transfer
4. Science of Multimedia Instruction: Triarchic Theory of Multimedia Instruction
5. The Future of Multimedia Instruction
Acknowledgments
Incorporating Motivation into a Theoretical Framework for Knowledge Transfer
1. Introduction
2. Knowledge Transfer
3. Competence Motivation and Achievement Goals
4. Transfer Framework and Achievement Goals
5. Conclusion
Acknowledgments
On the Interplay of Emotion and Cognitive Control: Implications for Enhancing Academic Achievement
1. Introduction
2. Choking Under Pressure
3. Stereotype Threat
4. Math Anxiety
5. Bringing It All Together to Alleviate Suboptimal Performance in the Classroom
6. Conclusion
There Is Nothing So Practical as a Good Theory
1. Introduction
2. Development of Mathematical Knowledge
3. Effects of Large-Scale Math Curricula
4. Theoretical Background of a Targeted Intervention
5. From Theory to Practice: Developing a Board Game Intervention
6. Conclusions
Acknowledgments
The Power of Comparison in Learning and Instruction: Learning Outcomes Supported by Different Types of Comparisons
1. Introduction
2. Comparison Types Used in Past Research
3. Our Short-Term Classroom Research on Comparison
4. Our Yearlong Study on Using Comparison in Algebra I Classrooms
5. Conclusions and Future Directions
Acknowledgments
The Role of Automatic, Bottom-Up Processes: In the Ubiquitous Patterns of Incorrect Answers to Science Questions
1. Introduction
2. The General Structure of Answering Patterns and the Critical Issue of Similarity
3. Existing Explanations for Incorrect Answer Patterns to Science Questions
4. The Insufficiency of Existing Explanations
5. Example: The Case of Competing Relevant and Irrelevant Information
6. Bottom-Up Versus Top-Down Processing: Evidence from Answer Patterns
7. The Phenomenon of Competition in Science Questions
8. Summary and General Discussion
Acknowledgments
Conceptual Problem Solving in Physics
1. Introduction
2. A Computer-Based Tool for Conceptual Problem Solving
3. A Classroom-Based Intervention of Conceptual Problem Solving at a University
4. A Classroom-Based Intervention of Conceptual Problem Solving at Several High Schools
5. Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgments
Appendix. Sample Questions Used in High School Assessments
Description
Education and cognitive psychology are natural companions—they both are focused on how people think and learn. Although collaborations have occurred for many years, recently there has been a much greater interest in collaborations that bring cognitive principles into classroom settings. This renewed collaborative research has led both to new evidence-based instructional practices and to a better understanding of cognitive principles. This volume contains overviews of research projects at the intersection of cognitive science and education. The prominent contributors—cognitive psychologists, developmental psychologists, educational psychologists, and science educators—were chosen both for the quality of their work and the variety of their contributions—general principles; influence of affect and motivation; and focus on math and science education.
Key Features
- This volume contains overviews of research projects at the intersection of cognitive science and education
- The prominent contributors were chosen both for the quality of their work and the variety of their contributions general principles; influence of affect and motivation; and focus on math and science education.
Readership
Researchers and students in cognitive psychology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 328
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 28th July 2011
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123877079
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123876911
About the Serial Volume Editors
Jose Mestre Serial Volume Editor
Brian Ross Serial Volume Editor
Brian H. Ross is a Professor of Psychology and of the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. His research areas have included problem solving, complex learning, categorization, reasoning, memory, and mathematical modeling. He has been funded by the National Science Foundation, the Air Force Office of Scientific Research, and the Institute of Education Sciences. Ross has been Editor-in-Chief of the journal Memory & Cognition, Chair of the Governing Board of the Psychonomic Society, and co-author of a textbook, Cognitive Psychology. He has held temporary leadership positions on the University of Illinois campus as Department Head of Psychology, Associate Dean of the Sciences, and Dean of Liberal Arts and Sciences. Ross has degrees from Brown University (B.S., Honors in Psychology), Rutgers University (M.S. in Mathematical Statistics), Yale University (M.S. in Psychology), and Stanford University (PhD.). Ross has been Editor of The Psychology of Learning and Motivation since 2000.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, IL, USA