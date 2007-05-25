Cognition, Brain, and Consciousness
1st Edition
Introduction to Cognitive Neuroscience
Description
A textbook for psychology, neuroscience, pre-medical students, and everybody interested in the neuroscience of cognition.
A wave of new research is transforming our understanding of the human mind and brain. Many educational fields now require a basic understanding of the new topic of cognitive neuroscience. However, available textbooks are written more for biology audiences than for psychology and related majors. This text aims to bridge that gap. A background in biology of neuroscience is not required. The thematic approach builds on widely understood concepts in psychology, such as working memory, selective attention, and social cognition. Edited by two leading experts in the field, the book guides the reader along a clear path to understand the latest findings.
FEATURES:
Key Features
- Written specifically for psychology, pre-medical, education and neuroscience undergraduate and graduate students
- The thematic approach builds on on accepted concepts, not presuming a background in neuroscience or biology
- Includes two Appendices on brain imaging and neural networks written by Thomas Ramsoy and Igor Aleksander
- Introduces the brain in a step-by-step, readable style, with gradually increasing sophistication
- Richly illustrated in full color with clear and detailed drawings that build the brain from top to bottom, simplifying the layout of the brain for students
- Pedagogy includes exercises and study questions at the end of each chapter, including drawing exercises
Readership
Graduate and upper-division undergraduate students in psychology, neuroscience and pre-medicine studying cognitive neuroscience.
Table of Contents
Preface.
Mind and brain - Bernard J. Baars.
A framework - Bernard J. Baars.
Neurons and their connections - Bernard J. Baars.
The tools: Imaging the living brain - Bernard J. Baars and Thomas Ramsoy.
The brain - Bernard J. Baars.
Vision - Frank Tong and Joel Pearson. Hearing and speech - Nicole M. Gage.
Attention and consciousness - Bernard J. Baars. Learning, memory and knowledge - Morris Moscovitch, Jason M. Chein, Deborah Talmi, and Melanie Cohn.
Thinking and Problem Solving - Bernard J. Baars. Language - Bernard J. Baars.
Goals, executive control, and action - Elkhonon M. Goldberg and Dmitri H. Bougakov. Emotion - Katharine McGovern.
Social Cognition: Perceiving the mental states of others - Katharine McGovern.
Development - Nicole M. Gage and Mark H. Johnson.
Appendices.
A.Neural Models: a Route to Cognitive Brain Theory - Igor Aleksander. B.Methods for observing the living brain - Thomas Ramsoy, Daniela Balslev, and Olaf Paulson.
References. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 568
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2007
- Published:
- 25th May 2007
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080546988
About the Author
Bernard Baars
http://vesicle.nsi.edu/users/baars/
Affiliations and Expertise
The Neurosciences Institute, San Diego, CA, USA
Nicole Gage
Dr. Gage is a researcher at the University of California, Irvine, and the director of UCI’s Cognitive Neuroscience of Language Laboratory. She actively teaches in the area of consciousness and cognition and is the coauthor, with Bernard Baars, of our highly successful graduate-level cognitive neuroscience textbook on which Fundamentals of Cognitive Neuroscience is based.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Researcher, Department of Cognitive Sciences, University of California, Irvine, USA
About the Editor
Reviews
"This is a wonderful introductory cognitive neuroscience textbook that would be an excellent required book for an undergraduate course. I highly recommend it." -Michael J. Schrift, University of Illinois at Chicago College of Medicine, in Doody's "This is a wonderful, unique textbook, in the form of an edited volume, that makes the field of cognitive neuroscience come alive. It strikes an excellent balance between three interlocking frontiers: behavioral evidence on cognitive processes; neural evidence from brain research, neurology, and neuroimaging; and philosophical responses to this research, pointing out its implications for human consciousness and subjective experience. With its numerous helpful, vivid color illustrations and an engaging writing style throughout, the text makes inherently technical material accessible without losing sight of the exciting new findings and ideas coming from the research. An instructor could find it useful for courses on more than one topic and for courses at more than one level of sophistication. The coverage is sweeping, ranging from the level of the neuron to the whole brain and to the conceptual levels of cognitive psychology and social cognition and emotion. There are many reasons why researchers and instructors in cognitive neuroscience and allied fields need this book. --Nelson Cowan, Curators' Professor, Department of Psychological Sciences, University of Missouri, Columbia, USA "Though intended as a text for students of psychology, biology, education and medicine, Cognition, Brain and Consciousness has much to offer the intelligent layperson and even experts in cognitive neuroscience. It’s clearly and entertainingly written, abundantly illustrated and content rich, making this complex, but fascinating, field accessible to all." --Stan Franklin, Ph.D., W. Harry Feinstone Interdisciplinary Research Professor Director, Institute for Intelligent Systems The University of Memphis, Tennessee, USA "Masterfully organized and comprehensive in its coverage, this textbook will surely be THE introduction to cognitive neuroscience. The contributing authors are highly accomplished experts, and details are deftly selected to illustrate principles as well as to launch the curious reader into the exciting but vast realm of the nervous system. Anatomy, sometimes the bane of introductions to the brain, is gracefully interwoven on a need-to-know basis. In a clever use of IT, the accompanying website provides videos of human patients as well as powerpoint slides for anatomy and physiology. The companion website will be updated regularly with the latest results, and in the open-source tradition, website ideas are solicited from imaginative readers. A powerful pedagogical achievement, and a boon for both the novice and the advanced student." --Patricia Smith Churchland, Chair UC President's Professor of Philosophy University of California San Diego, USA "Comprehensive, authoritative and beautifully illustrated, this is a superb introduction to cognitive neuroscience. It is ideally suited as a text to accompany an undergraduate or graduate course. The depth and sophistication of its treatment of key topics make it more than a mere introductory text, though, and it can be read with profit by all with an interest in how the brain supports cognition, whether student or established researcher." --Michael D. Rugg, Center for the Neurobiology of Learning and Memory at the University of California, Irvine, USA