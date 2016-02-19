Cognition and Instruction - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122164064, 9780080885834

Cognition and Instruction

1st Edition

Editors: Ronna Dillon Robert Sternberg
eBook ISBN: 9780080885834
Paperback ISBN: 9780122164064
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st May 1988
Page Count: 390
Description

Cognition and Instruction focuses on the relationship of knowledge acquisition processes with instruction, including reading, writing, mathematics, curriculum design and reform, and reasoning.

The selection first takes a look at the issues in cognitive psychology and instruction, reading, and writing. Discussions focus on the processes of knowledge acquisition, cognitive prescriptions for teaching, cognitive components of reading, instruction in reading, distinctive nature of higher order mental activity in written composition, and knowledge-transforming procedures within the general context of higher order skills. The publication also offers information on second language and mathematics.

The text ponders on science, social studies, and art. Topics include psychological research related to curriculum design, science curriculum reform, curriculum and instructional components of social studies and social sciences, evidence for individual styles in young children, educational considerations, and concept of style. The text then examines music and reasoning.

The selection is a valuable source of data for readers and cognitive psychologists pursuing research on the relationship of cognition and instruction.

  • The most recent developments in cognitive psychology
  • Up-to-date literature reviews
  • Chapter on training reasoning
  • Active, renowned contributing authors

Basic and applied researchers in cognitive psychology, educational psychology, child development, and learning.

Issues in Cognitive Psychology and Instruction. Reading. Writing. Second Language. Mathematics. Science. Social Studies. Art. Music. Reasoning. Cognition and Instruction: Why the Marriage Sometimes Ends in Divorce. References. Index.

Ronna Dillon

Southern Illinois University

Robert Sternberg

Robert J. Sternberg is Dean of the School of Arts and Sciences and Professor of Psychology at Tufts University. Prior to being at Tufts, he was IBM Professor of Psychology and Education, Professor of Management in the School of Management, and Director of the Center for the Psychology of Abilities, Competencies, and Expertise at Yale University. This center, now relocated to Tufts, is dedicated to the advancement of theory, research, practice, and policy advancing the notion of intelligence as developing expertise, as a construct that is modifiable and capable, to some extent, of development throughout the lifespan. The Center seeks to have an impact on science, education, and society. Sternberg was the 2003 President of the American Psychological Association and is the 2006 2007 President of the Eastern Psychological Association. He was on the Board of Directors of the American Psychological Association and the Board of Trustees of the APA Insurance Trust. He is currently on the Board of Trustees of the American Psychological Foundation and on the Board of Directors of the Eastern Psychological Association as well as of the American Association of Colleges and Universities. Sternberg received his Ph.D. from Stanford University in 1975 and his B.A. from Yale University. He holds honorary doctorates from eight universities. He is the author of over 1,100 journal articles, chapters, and books. He focuses his research on intelligence, creativity, and wisdom and has studied love and close relationships as well as hate. This research has been conducted on five different continents.

Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut, USA

