This new graduate level textbook, Cognition and Acquired Language Disorders: An Information Processing Approach, addresses the cognitive aspects of language and communication. It assembles the most recent information on this topic, addressing normal cognitive processing for language in adults, the cognitive impairments underlying language disorders arising from a variety of neurologic conditions, and current assessment and treatment strategies for the management of these disorders. The text is organized using an information processing approach to acquired language disorders, and thus can be set apart from texts that rely upon a more traditional, syndrome-based approach (e.g., stroke, dementia, and traumatic brain injury). This approach facilitates the description and treatment of acquired language disorders across many neurologic groups when particular cognitive deficits are identified. Other useful features of the text include assessment and treatment protocols that are based on current evidence. These protocols provide students and clinicians a ready clinical resource for managing language disorders due to deficits in attention, memory, linguistic operations, and executive functions.