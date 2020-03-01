Cogeneration and Polygeneration Systems
1st Edition
Description
Cogeneration and Polygeneration Systems explores a suite of state-of-the-art modelling, design, analysis and optimization procedures, for creating and retooling optimally efficient combined heat and power (CHP) and polygeneration energy systems. It adopts exergetic and thermoeconomic analysis and related modelling and simulation tools to inform performance and systems design in modern cogeneration plants. Chapters provides a methodical approach to design, operate, and troubleshoot cogeneration systems when they are integrated with industrial processes. Cogeneration targets, environmental impacts, total site integration, and availability and reliability issues are addressed in depth.
Key Features
- Explores exergetic and exergoeconomic analysis for optimization purposes of CHP systems
- Addresses availability and reliability issues within cogeneration systems
- Reviews modern polygeneration systems based on renewable energy resources and fuel cells
Readership
Researchers focusing on feasibility studies, modeling, simulation, analysis, design and optimization of energy systems, cogeneration, tri-generation, polygeneration, thermal and renewable power plants. Mechanical engineers, chemical and process engineers, environmental engineers and energy engineers that work on the evaluation, modeling, simulation, optimal design, optimization of cogeneration system. Utility industries
Table of Contents
- Cogeneration and Polygeneration
2. Applications of Cogeneration and Polygeneration
3. Major Components of Cogeneration and Polygeneration Systems
4. Thermodynamic Modeling and Simulation of Cogeneration and Polygeneration Systems
5. Exergy and Thermoeconomic Evaluation of Cogeneration and Polygeneration Systems
6. Advanced Exergetic Evaluation of Cogeneration and Polygeneration Systems
7. Total Site Integration and Cogeneration Systems
8. Desalinated Water Production in Cogeneration and Polygeneration Systems
9. Cogeneration and Polygeneration Targets
10. R-Curve Tool
11. Environmental Impacts Consideration
12. Combined Heating, Cooling, Hydrogen and Power Production
13. Modern Polygeneration Systems
14. Optimization of Cogeneration and Polygeneration Systems
15. Reliability and Availability of Cogeneration and Polygeneration Systems
16. Software Tools
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128172490
About the Author
Majid Amidpour
Majid Amidpour is Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Toosi University of Technology, Iran, Director of the Iranian Fuel Cell Society and Visiting Professor, Energy Department, Politecnico di Milano, Milan, Italy. Amidpour is interested in developing fossil and renewable integration systems using cogeneration approaches.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Mechanical Engineering, Toosi University of Technology, Iran
Mohammad Hasan Khoshgoftar Man
Mohammad Manesh is Assistant Professor in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Qom, Iran. He is interested in integration systems and cogeneration.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor in Mechanical Engineering, University of Qom, Iran