Cogeneration and Polygeneration Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128172490

Cogeneration and Polygeneration Systems

1st Edition

Authors: Majid Amidpour Mohammad Hasan Khoshgoftar Man
Paperback ISBN: 9780128172490
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st March 2020
Page Count: 416
Description

Cogeneration and Polygeneration Systems explores a suite of state-of-the-art modelling, design, analysis and optimization procedures, for creating and retooling optimally efficient combined heat and power (CHP) and polygeneration energy systems. It adopts exergetic and thermoeconomic analysis and related modelling and simulation tools to inform performance and systems design in modern cogeneration plants. Chapters provides a methodical approach to design, operate, and troubleshoot cogeneration systems when they are integrated with industrial processes. Cogeneration targets, environmental impacts, total site integration, and availability and reliability issues are addressed in depth.

Key Features

  • Explores exergetic and exergoeconomic analysis for optimization purposes of CHP systems
  • Addresses availability and reliability issues within cogeneration systems
  • Reviews modern polygeneration systems based on renewable energy resources and fuel cells

Readership

Researchers focusing on feasibility studies, modeling, simulation, analysis, design and optimization of energy systems, cogeneration, tri-generation, polygeneration, thermal and renewable power plants. Mechanical engineers, chemical and process engineers, environmental engineers and energy engineers that work on the evaluation, modeling, simulation, optimal design, optimization of cogeneration system. Utility industries

Table of Contents

  1. Cogeneration and Polygeneration
    2. Applications of Cogeneration and Polygeneration
    3. Major Components of Cogeneration and Polygeneration Systems
    4. Thermodynamic Modeling and Simulation of Cogeneration and Polygeneration Systems
    5. Exergy and Thermoeconomic Evaluation of Cogeneration and Polygeneration Systems
    6. Advanced Exergetic Evaluation of Cogeneration and Polygeneration Systems
    7. Total Site Integration and Cogeneration Systems
    8. Desalinated Water Production in Cogeneration and Polygeneration Systems
    9. Cogeneration and Polygeneration Targets
    10. R-Curve Tool
    11. Environmental Impacts Consideration
    12. Combined Heating, Cooling, Hydrogen and Power Production
    13. Modern Polygeneration Systems
    14. Optimization of Cogeneration and Polygeneration Systems
    15. Reliability and Availability of Cogeneration and Polygeneration Systems
    16. Software Tools

Details

No. of pages:
416
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128172490

About the Author

Majid Amidpour

Majid Amidpour is Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Toosi University of Technology, Iran, Director of the Iranian Fuel Cell Society and Visiting Professor, Energy Department, Politecnico di Milano, Milan, Italy. Amidpour is interested in developing fossil and renewable integration systems using cogeneration approaches.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Mechanical Engineering, Toosi University of Technology, Iran

Mohammad Hasan Khoshgoftar Man

Mohammad Manesh is Assistant Professor in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Qom, Iran. He is interested in integration systems and cogeneration.

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor in Mechanical Engineering, University of Qom, Iran

