Coffee Consumption and Industry Strategies in Brazil

Section 1: Market outlook, factors and trends

1. Global coffee market: Socio-economic and cultural dynamics

2. Perspectives of global coffee demand

3. Brazilian specialty coffee scenario

4. The Coffee Quality Program in Brazil

Section 2: Coffee farmers perception and contribution: Certification and strategies

5. Certifications for coffee cultivation: Characterizing personal values of producers and consumers

6. Certification: Facts, challenges, and the future

7. Farm innovation: Nine cases of Brazilian coffee growers

8. What fills your cup of coffee? The potential of geographical indication for family farmers’ market access

Section 3: Coffee industry strategies: Case studies

9. Procurement strategies in the coffee industry: Cases of local coffee roasters in Paraná state

10. Cerrado Mineiro Region designation of origin: Internationalization strategy

11. Business history and challenges for coffee cooperatives in Brazil: The case of Cooxupé Cooperative

12. Illycaffè and flexible strategies: A case of a resilient company

Section 4: Retail and consumer

13. The waves of coffee and the emergence of the new Brazilian consumer

14. The consumption of experiences in specialty coffee shops

15. Does coffee origin matter? An analysis of consumer behavior based on regional and national origin

16. Behavioral aspects of the coffee consumer in different countries: The case of Brazil

17. Coffee and health in the perspective of young consumers