Cofactor Biosynthesis: A Mechanistic Perspective, Volume 61
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface. Biosynthesis of Riboflavin, A. Bacher, S. Eberhardt, W. Eisenreich, M. Fischer, S. Herz, B. Illarionov, K. Kis, and G. Richter. Biosynthesis of Biotin and Lipoic Acid, A. Marquet, B.T.S. Bui, and D. Florentin. The Biosynthesis of Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotides in Bacteria, T. Begley, C. Kinsland, R.A. Mehl, A. Osterman, and P. Dorrestein. Biosynthesis of Vitamin B6 and Structurally Related Derivatives, C. Drewke and E. Leistner. The Biosynthesis of Coenzyme A in Bacteria, T. Begley, C. Kinsland, and E. Strauss. Biosynthesis of Menaquinone (Vitamin K2) and Ubiquinone (Coenzyme Q): A Perspective on Enzymatic Mechanisms, R. Meganathan. Mechanisms of Biosynthesis of Protein-Derived Redox Cofactors, B. Schwartz and J.P. Klinman. L-Ascorbic Acid Biosynthesis, N. Smirnoff. Multiple Biosynthetic Pathways for Vitamin B12: Variations on a Central Theme, C.A. Roessner, P.J. Santander, and A.I. Scott. Biosynthesis of the Methanogenic Cofactors, R.H. White. Appendixes. Index.
Description
The longest running serial published by Academic Press continues its well-respected run with Volume 61, a special volume in which a guest editor has come on board and has assembled some well-known contributors who are international authorities in the field. Together they tackle some of the latest topics in the field such as riboflavin and folate biosynthesis, biotin and lipoic acid biosynthesis, nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide biosynthesis, biosynthesis of vitamin B6 and structurally related derivatives, pantothenic acid and coenzyme A biosynthesis, mechanistic biosynthesis of protein-derived redox cofactors, ascorbic acid biosynthesis, biosynthesis of menaquinone and ubiquinone - Vitamin B12 biosynthesis, biosynthesis of the methanogenic cofactors, and thiamin biosynthesis.
Readership
Researchers, faculty, and graduate students interested in cutting edge reviews concerning the molecular and cellular biology of vitamins, hormones, and related factors and cofactors. Libraries and laboratories at institutes with strong programs in cell biology, biochemistry, molecular biology, gene regulation, hormone control and signal transduction are likely to be interested.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 361
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2001
- Published:
- 18th December 2000
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080544533
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780127098616
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editor-in-Chiefs
Gerald Litwack Editor-in-Chief
Dr. Gerald Litwack obtained M.S. and PhD degrees from the University of Wisconsin Department of Biochemistry and remained there for a brief time as a Lecturer on Enzymes. Then he entered the Biochemical Institute of the Sorbonne as a Fellow of the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis. He next moved to Rutgers University as an Assistant Professor of Biochemistry and later as Associate Professor of biochemistry at the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Medicine. After four years he moved to the Temple University School of Medicine as Professor of Biochemistry and Deputy Director of the Fels Institute for Cancer Research and Molecular Biology, soon after, becoming the Laura H. Carnell Professor. Subsequently he was appointed chair of Biochemistry and Molecular Pharmacology at the Jefferson Medical College as well as Vice Dean for Research and Deputy Director of the Jefferson Cancer Institute and Director of the Institute for Apoptosis. Following the move of his family, he became a Visiting Scholar at the Department of Biological Chemistry of the Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and then became the Founding Chair of the Department of Basic Sciences at the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, becoming Professor of Molecular and Cellular Medicine and Associate Director of the Institute for Regenerative Medicine at the Texas A&M Health Science Center as his final position. During his career he was a visiting scientist at the University of California, San Francisco and Berkeley, Courtauld Institute of Biochemistry, London and the Wistar Institute. He was appointed Emeritus Professor and/or Chair at Rutgers University, Thomas Jefferson University and the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. He has published more than 300 scientific papers, authored three textbooks and edited more than sixty-five books. Currently he lives with his family and continues his authorship and editorial work in Los Angeles.
Affiliations and Expertise
Toluca Lake, North Hollywood, California, USA
About the Serial Volume Editors
Tadgh Begley Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Cornell University, Ithaca, New York, U.S.A.