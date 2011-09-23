Coding for Penetration Testers
1st Edition
Building Better Tools
Coding for Penetration Testers discusses the use of various scripting languages in penetration testing. The book presents step-by-step instructions on how to build customized penetration testing tools using Perl, Ruby, Python, and other languages. It also provides a primer on scripting including, but not limited to, Web scripting, scanner scripting, and exploitation scripting. It guides the student through specific examples of custom tool development that can be incorporated into a tester's toolkit as well as real-world scenarios where such tools might be used. This book is divided into 10 chapters that explores topics such as command shell scripting; Python, Perl, and Ruby; Web scripting with PHP; manipulating Windows with PowerShell; scanner scripting; information gathering; exploitation scripting; and post-exploitation scripting. This book will appeal to penetration testers, information security practitioners, and network and system administrators.
- Discusses the use of various scripting languages in penetration testing
- Presents step-by-step instructions on how to build customized penetration testing tools using Perl, Ruby, Python, and other languages
- Provides a primer on scripting including, but not limited to, Web scripting, scanner scripting, and exploitation scripting
Penetration Testers, Information Security Practitioners, Network and System Administrators
Table of Contents
Chapter 0. Introduction
Chapter 1. Introduction to command shell scripting
On Shell Scripting
UNIX, Linux, and OS X Shell Scripting
Bash Basics
Putting It All Together with Bash
Windows Scripting
PowerShell Basics
Putting it all together with PowerShell
Chapter 2. Introduction to Python
What is Python?
Where is Python Useful?
Python Basics
File Manipulation
Network Communications
Summary
Chapter 3. Introduction to Perl
Where Perl is Useful
Working with Perl
Perl Basics
Putting It All together
Summary
Chapter 4. Introduction to Ruby
Where Ruby is Useful
Ruby Basics
Building Classes with Ruby
File Manipulation
Database Basics
Network Operations
Putting It All Together
Summary
Chapter 5. Introduction to Web scripting with PHP
Where Web scripting is Useful
Getting Started with PHP
Handling Forms with PHP
File Handling and Command Execution
Putting It All Together
Summary
Chapter 6. Manipulating Windows with PowerShell
Dealing with Execution Policies in PowerShell
Penetration Testing uses for PowerShell
PowerShell and Metasploit
Summary
Chapter 7. Scanner scripting
Working with Scanning Tools
Netcat
Nmap
Nessus/OpenVAS
Summary
Chapter 8. Information gathering
Information Gathering for Penetration Testing
Talking to Google
Web Automation with Perl
Working with Metadata
Putting It All Together
Summary
Chapter 9. Exploitation scripting
Building Exploits with Python
Creating Metasploit Exploits
Exploiting PHP Scripts
Cross-Site Scripting
Summary
Chapter 10. Post-exploitation scripting
Why Post-Exploitation Is Important
Windows Shell Commands
Gathering Network Information
Scripting Metasploit Meterpreter
Database Post-Exploitation
Summary
Appendix: Subnetting and CIDR addresses
Index
Jason Andress
Jason Andress (CISSP, ISSAP, CISM, GPEN) is a seasoned security professional with a depth of experience in both the academic and business worlds. Presently he carries out information security oversight duties, performing penetration testing, risk assessment, and compliance functions to ensure that critical assets are protected. Jason has taught undergraduate and graduate security courses since 2005 and holds a doctorate in computer science, researching in the area of data protection. He has authored several publications and books, writing on topics including data security, network security, penetration testing, and digital forensics.
CISSP, ISSAP, CISM, GPEN
Ryan Linn
Ryan Linn (OSCE, GPEN, GWAPT) is a penetration tester, an author, a developer, and an educator. He comes from a systems administation and Web application development background, with many years of IT security experience. Ryan currently works as a full-time penetration tester and is a regular contributor to open source projects including Metasploit, The Browser Exploitation Framework, and the Dradis Framework. He has spoken at numerous security conferences and events, including ISSA, DEF CON, SecTor, and CarolinaCon.
OSCE, GPEN, CCNP Security, CISSP
"This book is definitely not for rookie coders, but rather a good starting point for people with a medium level of programming experience. It is also not suited well as a reference to quickly look things up in. But if what you’re looking for is a very practical guide with tons of pointers to further (and recommended) reading material and exercises Coding for Penetration Testers delivers what it promises."--Computers and Security
"Penetration testing is a profession that requires the mastery of dozens of tools; every job poses challenges that require these tools to be mixed, matched, and automated. The master penetration tester not only excels at using his or her toolbox, but also expands it with custom scripts and unique programs to solve the challenge of the day. This book provides a solid introduction to custom scripting and tool development, using multiple languages, with a penetration tester's goals in mind. This background can transform penetration testing from a manual, often repetitive task, to an efficient process that is not just faster, but also more accurate and consistent across large engagements."--HD Moore, Metasploit Founder and CSO of Rapid7
"Penetration testing requires that the tester understand the target as much as possible, and know how to perform various attacks while being as efficient as possible. Having the skill set to create and use a variety of scripts increases the penetration tester's efficiency and elevates him or her from the script kiddie to the professional realm. Ryan Linn and Jason Andress have created a guide that explores and introduces the techniques that are necessary to build the scripts used during a test. No matter the platform, this book provides the information required to learn scripting and become a world-class penetration tester. This is definitely a book that will remain close at hand for every test I perform!"--Kevin Johnson, Senior Consultant, Secure Ideas
"At 175 pages, the book does not kill many trees, but does give the reader an overview of all of the key principles around information security…For those looking to get their feet wet in the deep waters of information security, The Basics of Information Security: Understanding the Fundamentals of InfoSec in Theory and Practice is a great place to start."--RSAConference.com
"Overall this is an excellent book, which offers some clear and effective tutorials on the different languages and on efficient and effective penetration testing. It’s highly recommended for any testers who want to broaden their skills and move to the next level."--BCS.org