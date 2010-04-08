Coding and Decoding: Seismic Data - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080451596, 9780080914459

Coding and Decoding: Seismic Data, Volume 39

1st Edition

The Concept of Multishooting

Authors: Luc Ikelle
eBook ISBN: 9780080914459
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080451596
Paperback ISBN: 9780444562111
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 8th April 2010
Page Count: 618
Table of Contents

  1. Introduction to multishooting: Challanges and rewards
    2. Mathematics of statistical decoding: Instantaneous mixtures
    3. Mathematics of statistical decoding: Convolutive mixtures
    4. Decoding methods for undertermined mixtures
    5. Modelng and imaging of multishot data
    Appendix A. Nonnegative matrix factorization
    Appendix B. Nonnegative tensor factorization
    Appendix C. A review of 3D finite-difference modeling

Description

Currently, the acquisition of seismic surveys is performed as a sequential operation in which shots are computed separately, one after the other. This approach is similar to that of multiple-access technology, which is widely used in cellular communications to allow several subscribers to share the same telephone line.

The cost of performing various shots simultaneously is almost identical to that of one shot; thus, the savings in time and money expected from using the multishooting approach for computing seismic surveys compared to the current approach are enormous. By using this approach, the long-standing problem of simulating a three-dimensional seismic survey can be reduced to a matter of weeks and not years, as is currently the case.

Key Features

  • Investigates how to collect, stimulate, and process multishooting data
  • Addresses the improvements in seismic characterization and resolution one can expect from multishooting data
  • Aims to educate the oil and gas exploration and production business of the benefits of multishooting data, and to influence their day-to-day surveying techniques

Readership

Environmental engineers, geologists, seismologists, geographers

About the Authors

Luc Ikelle Author

Dr. Luc Ikelle is a Professor in Geology and Geophysics at Texas A&M University. He received his PhD in Geophysics from Paris 7 University in 1986 and has sense cultivated expertise in: seismic data acquisition, modeling, processing, and interpretation for conventional and unconventional energy production; inverse problem theory, signal processing, linear and nonlinear elastic wave propagation, linear and nonlinear optics, and continuum and fracture mechanics. His research interests include a combined analysis of petroleum systems, earthquakes, and volcanic eruptions based on geology, geophysics, statistical modeling, and control theory.

He is a founding member of Geoscientists Without Borders, for which he received an award from SEG in 2010. He is a member of the editorial board of the Journal of Seismic Exploration and has published 107 refereed publications in international journals.

Affiliations and Expertise

Faculty of Petroleum Geology, Texas A&M University, College Station, USA

