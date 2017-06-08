Codes and Rings, Volume

Codes and Rings: Theory and Practice is a systematic review of literature that focuses on codes over rings and rings acting on codes. Since the breakthrough works on quaternary codes in the 1990s, two decades of research have moved the field far beyond its original periphery. This book fills this gap by consolidating results scattered in the literature, addressing classical as well as applied aspects of rings and coding theory.

New research covered by the book encompasses skew cyclic codes, decomposition theory of quasi-cyclic codes and related codes and duality over Frobenius rings. Primarily suitable for ring theorists at PhD level engaged in application research and coding theorists interested in algebraic foundations, the work is also valuable to computational scientists and working cryptologists in the area.