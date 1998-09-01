Cocaine Abuse
Cocaine abuse remains a major public health problem and contributes to many of our most disturbing social problems, including the spread of infectious disease, crime, violence, and neonatal drug exposure. Cocaine abuse results from a complex interplay of behavioral, pharmacological, and neurobiological determinants. While a complete understanding of cocaine abuse is currently beyond us, significant progress has been made in preclinical research on fundamental determinants of this disorder. These advances are critically reviewed in the first section of this volume. Important advances also have been made in characterizing the clinical pharmacology of cocaine, and those advances have been extended to understanding individual vulnerability to cocaine abuse, development of effective treatments, and discussions of policy. Those advances are critically reviewed in the third section of this volume. Contributors to the book were selected because of their status as internationally recognized leaders in their respective areas of scientific expertise. Moreover, each is a proponent of the importance of a rigorous, interdisciplinary scientific approach to effectively addressing the problem of cocaine abuse. As such, this volume offers a coherent, empirically-based conceptual framework for addressing cocaine abuse that has continuity from the basic research laboratory through the clinical and policy arenas. Each of the specific chapters is sufficiently detailed, in-depth and current to be valuable to informed readers with specific interests while also offering a comprehensive overview for those who might be less informed or have broader interests in cocaine abuse. This blend of critical review within each chapter with an explicitly conceptual continuity that spans all of the chapters makes this volume a unique contribution to cocaine abuse in particular and substance abuse in general.
- Discusses cocaine abuse within the context of current principles of psychology, pharmacology, neuroscience, genetics and epidemiology
- Chapters are all authored by scientific experts
- First of its kind book on cocaine abuse to recognize behavioral/environmental determinants
- Coverage is comprehensive
- Informative for experts and generalists alike
Academic researchers, therapists, psychologists, psychiatrists, pharmacologists, and neuroscientists interested in the behavioral ramifications or medicinal chemistry of cocaine and cocaine abuse
P.B. Dews, Forward.
S.T. Higgins and J.L. Katz, Preface.
S. Izenwasser, Basic Pharmacological Mechanisms of Cocaine.
S.B. Caine, Neuroanatomical Bases of the Reinforcing Stimulus Effects of Cocaine.
J. Bergman and J.L. Katz, Behavioral Pharmacology of Cocaine and the Determinants of Abuse Liability.
M.E. Carroll and W.K. Bickel, Behavioral-Environmental Determinants of the Reinforcing Functions of Cocaine.
W.L. Woolverton and S.R.B. Weiss, Tolerance and Sensitization to Cocaine: An Integrated View.
G. Winger, Preclinical Evaluation of Pharmacotherapies for Cocaine Abuse.
K.F. Schama, L.L. Howell, and L.D. Byrd, Prenatal Exposure to Cocaine.
M.W. Fischman and R.W. Foltin, Cocaine Self-Administration Research: Implications for Rational Pharmacotherapy.
G.E. Bigelow and S.L. Walsh, Evaluation of Potential Pharmacotherapies: Response to Cocaine Challenge in the Human Laboratory.
C.R. Rush, J.M. Roll, and S.T. Higgins Controlled Laboratory Studies on the Effects of Cocaine in Combination with Other Commonly Abused Drugs in Humans.
S.E. Lukas and P.F. Renshaw, Cocaine Effects on Brain Function.
G.I. Elmer, L.L. Miner, and R.W. Pickens, The Contribution of Genetic Factors in Cocaine and Other Drug Abuse.
H.D. Chilcoat and C-E. Johanson, Vulnerability to Cocaine Abuse.
S.T. Higgins and C.J. Wong, Treating Cocaine Abuse: What Does Research Tell Us?
K. Silverman, G.E. Bigelow, and M.L. Stitzer, Treatment of Cocaine Abuse in Methadone Maintenance Patients.
S.M. Hall, D.A. Wasserman, B.E. Havassy, and P. Maude-Griffin Relapse to Cocaine Use.
T.J. Crowley and J.T. Brewster, Cocaine Legalization: Designing the Experiments. Index.
- No. of pages:
- 445
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1998
- Published:
- 1st September 1998
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080529264
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123473608
Stephen Higgins
Dr. Higgins has received numerous scientific awards, is President-elect of the Division of Psychopharmacology and Substance Use of the American Psychological Association, is Principal and Co-Investigator on numerous federal research grants, and publishes extensively on cocaine abuse in the scientific literature. He earned his Ph.D. from the University of Kansas in 1983. He was a post-doctoral fellow at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine from 1983-1984. From 1985-1986, Dr. Higgins was a staff fellow at the Addiction Research Center of the National Institute of Drug Abuse in Baltimore, Maryland. In 1986, he joined the faculty of the University of Vermont where he is now Professor of Psychiatry and Psychology. His research is a blend of laboratory and treatment-outcome research, primarily focused on developing effective treatments for cocaine abuse.
University of Vermont, Burlington, U.S.A.
Jonathan Katz
Dr. Jonathan L. Katz received his Ph.D. in Psychology at the University of Maryland in 1973. He received fellowships from the National Institute of Mental Health and the National Institute on Drug Abuse. He obtained postgraduate training in the Laboratory of Psychobiology at the Harvard Medical School. Following that training he was on the research faculty of the Department of Pharmacology at the University of Michigan Medical School from 1980 to 1982. The next year he took a position in the Intramural Research Program of the National Institute on Drug Abuse, where he serves as Chief of the Psychobiology Section. In addition, Dr. Katz holds the position of Adjunct Associate Professor in the Department of Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. Dr. Katz engages in public and professional service through several professional societies and government agencies, and has published extensively in the scientific literature.
University of Maryland, Baltimore, U.S.A.
"Each of the 17 chapters elegantly weaves empirical research into discussions of the most plausible theories on topics that cover a wide array of questions... refreshingly, a great deal of conflicting literature and science is introduced, leaving the answers to future scientists and researchers to ponder and to investigate. Perhaps the most exciting aspect of this book is the way in which the data are presented. The assembled authors lead the reader through the basic and clinical research, cite the outcomes of the experiments already conducted, and finally, point to future areas of research that seem most likely to provide important discoveries... Texts like this one are an invaluable addition to a researcher's library..." --CONTEMPORARY PSYCHOLOGY