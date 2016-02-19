Coatings Tribology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444888709, 9780080875927

Coatings Tribology, Volume 28

1st Edition

Properties, Techniques and Applications in Surface Engineering

Authors: K. Holmberg A. Matthews
eBook ISBN: 9780080875927
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 15th July 1994
Page Count: 441
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
215.00
150.50
150.50
150.50
172.00
150.50
150.50
172.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction. 2. Surface coating methods. 3. Tribology of coatings. 4. Tribological properties of coatings. 5. Coating characterization and evaluation. 6. Coating selection. 7. Applications. Appendix. References. Subject index.

Description

This book presents a general view on thin surface coatings used for tribological applications and it is based on the current state of understanding. The mechanisms of friction and wear in sliding and rolling contacts of coated surfaces are described. Basic information on coating techniques, tribology and surface mechanisms is given. Based on collected experimental works information is given on the properties of thin soft coatings, such as polymer, lamellar solid and soft metal coatings; thin hard coatings, such as nitride, carbide, oxide, boride and diamond and diamond-like coatings; and multi-component and multi-layer coatings. The influence of interface layers and lubricants is highlighted. The methods available for characterization of coated surfaces and for mechanical and chemical evaluation of their tribological properties are described. Tribological evaluation methods for accelerated and field testing and the need for standardization of quality assurance procedures are discussed. A methodology for the selection of thin coatings for tribological applications is presented and knowledge based expert system approaches for coating selection are reviewed. For different application examples, the basic tribological contact mechanisms are described and the possibilities for improving their tribological properties by using surface coatings are discussed. The application examples include sliding and rolling bearings, gears, tools for cutting and forming, erosion resistant applications, magnetic recording systems and bio-medical implants.

Details

No. of pages:
441
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080875927

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

K. Holmberg Author

Affiliations and Expertise

VTT - Technical Research Centre of Finland, Espoo, Finland

A. Matthews Author

Affiliations and Expertise

The University of Hull, Hull, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.