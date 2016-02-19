Coatings on Glass, Volume 6

"There is little doubt that (the book) will be recognised as one of the standard texts in the field for many years." --Glass Technology

"This is an important review and compendium covering the wide ranging techniques available for the production, evaluation as well as the design of all types of thin films on glass surfaces. It includes a wealth of information based on the author's extensive experience and personal involvement with this field... It is evident that the subject covers a wide range of interests not limited to the physics and chemistry of thin films, but including many branches of technology. A detailed survey of the literature would not only have to be extremely extensive, but scattered through a variety of journals (and books) in many disciplines. Books such as this are therefore of particular importance not only to the newcomers to the field, but also to those with more specialist interest." --Vacuum

