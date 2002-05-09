Coated and Laminated Textiles
1st Edition
Table of Contents
General survey; Materials and their properties; Production methods; Products from coated and laminated fabrics; Testing, quality and product evaluation; Coating and laminating effects on the environment; Future developments and outlook; Sources of further information.
Description
Coating and lamination offer methods of improving and modifying the physical properties and appearance of fabrics and also the development of entirely new products by combining the benefits of fabrics, polymers and films.
This detailed book covers all aspects of coating and lamination within the textile industry including – compound ingredients, how to set and adhere to strictly controlled processing conditions, the accurate control of production variables, the safe handling of toxic materials and the ongoing research into future products which will facilitate recycling and disposal.
This book is particularly useful in the insight it gives about the challenges and opportunities that these new treatments offer and is essential reading for technologists, chemists and production engineers working in this exciting field.
Key Features
- Authoritative review of the latest developments in coating and lamination processes for textiles
- Focuses on the importance of setting and adhering to processing conditions
- Written by the author of the well-known Textiles in automotive engineering
Readership
Technologists, chemists, and production engineers working in this field
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2002
- Published:
- 9th May 2002
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781855737518
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855735767
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
W Fung Author
Walter Fung has worked in the textiles industry since 1965 when he joined Courtaulds Research Division. He was a technical specialist in dyeing, finishing, coating and lamination of fabrics and was involved in research, development and technical services for both sales and production. In 1989 he transferred to Courtaulds Textiles Automotive Products, now Collins and Aikman Automotive Fabrics Ltd.
Affiliations and Expertise
Collins and Aikman Automotive Fabrics, UK