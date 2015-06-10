Coastal Zones
1st Edition
Solutions for the 21st Century
Description
Coastal Zones: Solutions for the 21st Century bridges the gap between national and international efforts and the local needs for actions in communities where coastal zone challenges are faced daily. The solution-oriented approach covers issues of coastal zone management as well as responses to natural disasters. This work provides ideas on how to face the challenges, develop solutions, and localize management of common-pool resources.
Coastal Zones targets academic stakeholders and coastal stakeholders who have local knowledge and experience but need a theoretical framework and a greater range of skills to make use of this experience.
Key Features
- Represents the collaborative work of more than 200 coastal zone researchers from all continents
- Provides a transdisciplinary approach that draws on stakeholder knowledge as well as diverse disciplines in the natural and social sciences
- Provides a basis for the co-development of an effective understanding of social-ecological systems in the coastal zone
Readership
aquatic scientists, particularly oceanographers, and environmental scientists
Table of Contents
- Foreword
- Introduction
- Part I. Facing the Challenges
- Chapter 1. Paradigm Shifts, Coastal Zones, and Adaptation to Fast-Paced Change: Moving Toward Transdisciplinary Community-Centered Approaches
- Introduction
- Adaptation to Climate Change as a Case Study
- Moving Toward This Paradigm Shift: A Gap Analysis and Associated Rationale
- Implementing Such a Paradigm Shift: The ARTisticc Project
- Conclusions
- Making the Link
- Chapter 2. Transfer of Knowledge and Mutual Learning on the Canadian Atlantic Coast
- Introduction
- Methods and Study Area
- Results
- Conclusions
- Making the Link
- Chapter 3. Coastal Population and Land Use Changes in Europe: Challenges for a Sustainable Future
- Introduction
- Land Use Changes in the Coast
- Conclusions: Challenges for a Sustainable Future
- Making the Link
- Chapter 4. Human Frontiers: An Act of Smuggling Across Social Borders
- Frontiers: Concrete and Real
- Border Parameters of Differentiation
- Smugglers
- Chapter 1. Paradigm Shifts, Coastal Zones, and Adaptation to Fast-Paced Change: Moving Toward Transdisciplinary Community-Centered Approaches
- Part II. Developing Solutions: Challenges for Communities in the Context of Global Change
- Chapter 5. Sustainable Mariculture at High Latitudes
- Introduction
- Mariculture
- Regions of Restricted Exchange
- Carrying Capacities
- Scales
- Socially Determined Carrying Capacity
- Regulation of Mariculture in Scotland
- Discussion
- Making the Link
- Chapter 6. Coastal Governance Solutions Development in Latvia: Collaboration Communication and Indicator Systems
- Introduction and Background
- Collaboration Communication Model for Coastal Development
- Four-Part Coastal Communication: Climate Change and Risk Applications
- Indicator Systems for Coastal Communication and Governance
- Coastal Observatory Network: Coastal Communication System Development
- Making the Link
- Chapter 7. Geoengineering Coastlines? From Accidental to Intentional
- Introduction
- Background
- Alongshore Connections: Communities Affect Each Other
- Chronic versus Acute: Ongoing Erosion and Storm Impacts
- Temporal Scale
- Jurisdictional Divisions
- Discussion
- Making the Link
- Chapter 8. Remote Sensing Solutions to Monitor Biotic and Abiotic Dynamics in Coastal Ecosystems
- Introduction
- Methods
- Case Studies
- Conclusions
- Glossary
- Making the Link
- Chapter 9. Managing Adaptation to Changing Climate in Coastal Zones
- Introduction
- The C-Change Project
- Environmental, Policy, and Research Challenges
- Solutions
- Conclusions
- Glossary
- Making the Link
- Chapter 10. Sustainability of Artificial Coasts: The Barcelona Coast Case
- Introduction
- The Barcelona Coast
- Coastal Strategies
- Sustainability Assessment
- Discussion
- Conclusions
- Making the Link
- Chapter 11. Protected Shores Contaminated with Plastic: From Knowledge to Action
- Introduction
- Plastic Debris Threatens Protected Areas
- Why Plastic Pollution?
- Moving from Knowledge to Action to Face the Plastic Debris Challenge
- Chapter 5. Sustainable Mariculture at High Latitudes
- Part III. Local Management of Common-Pool Resources
- Chapter 12. Challenges to Sustainable Development along Peruvian Coastal Zones
- Introduction
- Methodology
- Results
- Discussion: What Are the Management Proposals for Peruvian Coastal Zones?
- Making the Link
- Chapter 13. Solutions for Sustainable Coastal Lagoon Management: From Conflict to the Implementation of a Consensual Decision Tree for Artificial Opening
- Introduction
- A Long Conflict in a Protected Area
- Developing Social, Hydrological, and Geomorphological Information for Decision Making
- A Consensual Decision Model for the Artificial Opening of the Sandbar
- Conclusions and Perspectives
- Making the Link
- Chapter 14. Challenges to Evaluating Coastal Management in the Twenty-First Century: Lessons from the Lofoten Archipelago
- Introduction
- Reviewing the Evaluation of Coastal Management
- Challenges to Evaluating Coastal Management in the Twenty-First Century
- Lofoten’s Oil: The Challenges of Evaluating Coastal Management in the Context of Uncertainty and Contentiousness
- Governance Perspectives Providing New Norms of Evaluation for the Twenty-First Century
- Making the Link
- Chapter 15. Motivation for the Viability of the Lobster Fishery: Case Study of the Acadian Coast of New Brunswick
- Introduction
- Territorial Approach of Management: The Challenges on the Acadian Coast
- Social-Ecological Approach: What Is the Connection?
- Representations: What Do We Mean by Sustainability of the Industry?
- Integrating Territorial and SES Approaches: Opportunities?
- Conclusions
- Making the Link
- Chapter 16. Lobster Fisheries in Atlantic Canada in the Face of Climate and Environmental Changes: Can We Talk About Sustainability of These Coastal Communities?
- Introduction
- Climate and Environmental Changes in Atlantic Canada
- Linking the Lobster to Climate and Environmental Changes
- Other Environmental Impacts
- Strategies and Actions
- Conclusions
- Making the Link
- Chapter 17. Universities as Solutions to Twenty-First Century Coastal Challenges: Lessons from Cheikh Anta Diop Dakar University
- Introduction
- The Transformation of Coastal Areas in West Africa
- Coastal Zones as Complex Systems
- The Evolution of Science at Cheikh Anta Diop University
- Making the Link
- Chapter 18. Engaging Local Communities for Climate Change Adaptation: A Case Study in Quebec, Canada
- Introduction
- Community Resilience Capacity Building
- Participatory Action Research
- Method of Evaluation by Group Facilitation
- Initiating Community Planning for Resilience in Bonaventure
- Discussion
- Conclusions
- Chapter 19. Conclusion
- Chapter 12. Challenges to Sustainable Development along Peruvian Coastal Zones
- Appendix. Input for the Compilation Document from the “Coastal Zones: 21st Century Challenges” Working Group
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 376
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 10th June 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128027592
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128027486
About the Author
Juan Baztan
After earning a double degree in geology (University of Barcelona) and oceanography (University of Perpignan) in 1998, Juan went on to receive his PhD in marine geophysics under the direction of Dr. Jean-Pierre Rehault at the Institut Universitaire Européen de la Mer and the Institut Français de Recherche pour l' Exploitation de la Mer in Brest, France. His PhD dissertation, "Formation et évolution des canyons sous- marins du Golfe du Lion : relation avec les cycles glacio-eustatiques” was developed while he was working on a team led by Dr. Jean-Louis Olivet, and was presented in November of 2004. During his time as a student, he participated in eight oceanographic research cruises, including (i) the first oceanographic cruise of the research vessel Hesperides through the Exclusive Economic Zone of the Canary Islands in 1998 and (ii) in early 2000, he completed a month-long research cruise in the Bransfield Basin of the Antarctic continent.
With over 50 publications, Juan’s work focuses on the evolution and current state of the coastal and oceanic system, ranging from the coast to the deep sea. Much of his work incorporates his interest in the earth-human system and investigates the ways in which humans modify "natural" processes, with a specific emphasis on ethics in relation to concerns of coastal communities.
In 2010, he joined Professor Jean-Paul Vanderlinden’s research team at the Observatoire de Versailles SQY. Juan’s dedication to interdisciplinary research has connected him with local, regional, national, and international experts through his work on projects such as (i) THESEUS: "Innovative technologies for safer European coasts in a changing climate" and (ii) ARTISTICC: "Adaptation to Transdisciplinary Research and Policy Community Centered Approach", this project seeks to analyze how knowledge, in all its dimensions, can be mobilized to foster coastal adaptation to climate change.
Also, since 2007, Juan has drawn from his firm commitment to collaborative, ethical, and interdisciplinary research to coordinate Marine Sciences For Society: a network of concerned scientists working to enhance the dialogue between marine scientists and society as a whole.
Affiliations and Expertise
Université de Versailles Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines (UVSQ) and Marine Sciences for Society
Omer Chouinard
Professor at the Université de Moncton, for several years, Omer Chouinard has worked with the Southern Gulf of St. Lawrence Coalition on Sustainability, fishermen's unions, watersheds organizations in New Brunswick, and with many coastal and island communities. He was part of the Canadian aquaculture research network, AQUANET, and is often called as an expert on issues of integrated management, coping, and social economy.
Affiliations and Expertise
Université de Moncton, Moncton, NB, Canada
Bethany Jorgensen
Bethany Jorgensen graduated from the University of Chicago in 2008 and is currently a graduate student at the University of Maine. She has been an editor for Marine Sciences For Society since 2009, and became a co-coordinator of the group in 2014.
Affiliations and Expertise
The University of Maine, Orono, ME, USA
Paul Tett
After a career in oceanography, studying especially the links between phytoplankton and physical processes, Paul Tett is now Reader in Coastal Systems at the Scottish Association for Marine Science, thinking about the relationships between coastal ecological and social systems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Scottish Association for Marine Science, Oban, Argyll, United Kingdom
Jean-Paul Vanderlinden
Jean-Paul Vanderlinden is a Professor of Environmental Studies and Ecological Economics at the Université de Versailles Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines (UVSQ). Additionally, he is the coordinator of the “Adaptation Research, a Trans-disciplinary Transnational Community and Policy Centred Approach” project from the International Group of Funding Agencies for Global Change Research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Université de Versailles Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, Versailles, France
Liette Vasseur
Dr. Liette Vasseur is a full professor in the Department of Biological Sciences at Brock University, and is also a member of the Brock Environmental Sustainability Research Centre and Women and Gender Studies Program. She was recently nominated as a UNESCO Chair titled “Community-based sustainability: from local to global”. Her research focuses on sustainability and sustainable development in natural resource based communities using an ecosystemic transdisciplinary approach. She is currently involved in codirecting a large community-university research project with Canadian coastal communities on adaptation to climate change.
Affiliations and Expertise
Brock University, St Catharines, Ontario, Canada