1. Coastal Zone Management During Changing Climate and Rising Sea Level: Transcendence of Institutional, Geographic, and Subject Field Barriers Is the Key

Part 1: Sealevel cycles and oceanography

2. Development of Ideas and New Trends in Modern Sea Level Research: The pre-Quaternary, Quaternary, Present and Future

Part 2: Shoreline and coastal changes

3. Typology and Mechanisms of Coastal Erosion in Siliciclastic Rocks of the Northwest Borneo Coastline (Sarawak, Malaysia): A Field Approach

4. Monitoring Spatial and Temporal Scales of Shoreline Changes in the Cuddalore Region, India

5. Shoreline Evolution Under the Influence of Oceanographic and Monsoon Dynamics: The Case of Terengganu, Malaysia

6. Spatial and Statistical Analyses of Clifftop Retreat in the Gulf ofMorbihan and Quiberon Peninsula, France: Implications on Cliff Evolution and Coastal Zone Management

7. Erosional Responses of Eastern and Western Coastal Regions of India, Under Global, Regional, and Local Scale Causes

8. Influences of Inherited Structures, and Longshore Hydrodynamics Over the Spatio-Temporal Coastal Dynamics Along the G^avres-Penthievre,South Brittany, France

9. Temporal Trends of Breaker Waves and Beach Morphodynamics Along the Central Tamil Nadu Coast, India

Part 3: Coastal hydrogeology

10. Assessing Coastal Aquifer to Seawater Intrusion: Application of the GALDIT Method to the Cuddalore Aquifer, India

11. An Assessment of the Administrative-Legal, Physical-Natural,and Socio-Economic Subsystems of the Bay of Saint Brieuc, France: Implications for Effective Coastal Zone Management

Part 4: Coastal Sediment Geochemistry

12. Geochemical Characterization of Beach Sediments of Miri, NW Borneo, SE Asia: Implications on Provenance, Weathering Intensity, and Assessment of Coastal Environmental Status

13. Multimarker Pollution Studies Along the East Coast of Southern India

14. Chromium Fractionation in the River Sediments and its Implicationson the Coastal Environment: A Case Study in the Cauvery Delta, Southeast Coast of India

15. Seasonal Variations of Groundwater Geochemistry in Coastal Aquifers, Pondicherry Region, South India

16. Anthropogenic Influence of Heavy Metal Pollution on the Southeast Coast of India

Part 5: Coastal Zone Management Concepts and Applications

17. Adaptation Strategies to Address Rising Water Tables in Coastal Environments Under Future Climate and Sea-Level Rise Scenarios

18. Analytic Hierarchy Process to Weigh Groundwater Management Criteria in Coastal Regions

19. Interlinking of Rivers as a Strategy to Mitigate Coeval Floodsand Droughts: India in Focus With Perspectives on Coastal Zone Management

20. Utility of Landsat Data for Assessing Mangrove Degradation in Muthupet Lagoon, South India

21. Recent Morphobathymetrical Changes of the Vilaine Estuary(South Brittany, France): Discrimination of Natural and Anthropogenic Forcings and Assessment for Future Trends

22. Impact of Seaweed Farming on Socio-Economic Development of a Fishing Community in Palk Bay, Southeast Coast of India

23. Habitat Risk Assessment Along Coastal Tamil Nadu, India—An Integrated Methodology for Mitigating Coastal Hazards