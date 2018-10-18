Coastal Wetlands
2nd Edition
An Integrated Ecosystem Approach
Description
Coastal Wetlands, Second Edition: An Integrated and Ecosystem Approach provides an understanding of the functioning of coastal ecosystems and the ecological services that they provide. As coastal wetlands are under a great deal of pressure from the dual forces of rising sea levels and the intervention of human populations, both along the estuary and in the river catchment, this book covers important issues, such as the destruction or degradation of wetlands from land reclamation and infrastructures, impacts from the discharge of pollutants, changes in river flows and sediment supplies, land clearing, and dam operations.
Key Features
- Covers climate change and its influence on coastal wetland form and function
- Provides a fully updated and expanded resource, including new chapters on modeling, management and the impact of climate change
- Contains full-color figures of wetlands and estuaries in different parts of the world
Readership
Researchers and managers in coastal wetland systems and coastal geomorphologists
Table of Contents
- Coastal Wetlands: A Synthesis
2. The Morphology and Development of Coastal Wetlands in the Tropics
3. Temperate Coastal Wetlands: Morphology, Sediment Processes, and Plant Communities
4. Northern Polar Coastal Wetlands: Development, Structure and Land Use
5. Salt-Marsh Eco-Geomorphological Dynamics and Hydrodynamic Circulation
6. Geomorphology of Tidal Courses and Depressions
7. Methods to Estimate Heat Balance in Coastal Wetlands
8. Hydrodynamics and Modeling of Water Flow in Coastal Wetlands
9. Mathematical Modeling of Tidal Flow over Saltmarshes and Tidal Flats with Applications to the Venice Lagoon
10. Geomorphology and Sedimentology of Tidal Flats
11. Intertidal Flats: Form and Function
12. Biogeochemical Dynamics of Coastal Tidal Flats
13. Productivity and Biogeochemical Cycling in Seagrass Ecosystems
14. Tidal Salt marshes: Sedimentology and Geomorphology
15. Ecosystem Structure of Tidal Saline Marshes
16. Salt Marsh Biogeochemistry – An Overview
17. The role of freshwater flows on salt marsh growth and development
18. Tidal Freshwater Wetlands
19. Biogeochemistry of Tidal Freshwater Wetlands
20. Biogeomorphology of mangroves
21. Biogeochemistry of mangroves
22. Ecogeomorphic Models of Nutrient Biogeochemistry for Mangrove Wetlands
23. Tidal Marsh Creation
24. Salt Marsh Restoration
25. Managed Realignment: Re-Creating Intertidal Habitats on Formerly Reclaimed Land
26. Methods and Criteria for Successful Mangrove Forest Rehabilitation
27. Evaluating Restored Tidal Freshwater Wetlands
28. The Shifting Salt Marsh–Mangrove Ecotone in Australasia and the Americas
29. The Value of Coastal Wetland Ecosystem Services
30. Blue Carbon
31. Towards a Salt Marsh Management Plan for New York City: Recommendations for Strategic Restoration and Protection
32. Living Shorelines for Coastal Resilience
33. Mangrove Management: Challenges and Guidelines
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1124
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 18th October 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444638946
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780444638939
About the Editor
Gerardo Perillo
Professor Gerardo M. E. Perillo is a Senior Superior Researcher from CONICET working at the Instituto Argentino de Oceanografía (IADO) (where he was Vicedirector for 11 years). He is also Professor in the departments of Geología, and Geografía and Turismo, both from the Universidad Nacional del Sur, all in Bahía Blanca, Argentina. Although his main research interest is the dynamic of sediment transport in both marine and continental environments, he works in a wide range of fields including: process-related geomorphologic evolution and physical-biological interactions in estuaries, coastal wetlands, beaches, lakes and rivers. In the last 10 years he also works in participatory activities related to stakeholder engagement. He has published or edited 15 books and special issues of journals plus over 300 publications and reports. He was awarded several prizes including the Konex Award to the trajectory. He has been Chief Editor of Latin American Journal of Sedimentology and Basin Analysis (LAJSBA), and member of the editorial board of Marine Geology, Estuarine, Coastal and Shelf Sciences, Wetland Ecology and Management, and LAJSBA. He also serves in various committees regarding to the National Program for Oceanography under the Ministry of Science and Technology of Argentina
Affiliations and Expertise
Instituto Argentino de Oceanografia, Bahia Blanca, Argentina
Eric Wolanski
Professor Eric Wolanski is an estuarine oceanographer at James Cook University and the Australian Institute of Marine Science. His research interests range from the oceanography of coral reefs, mangroves, and muddy estuaries, to the interaction between physical and biological processes determining ecosystem health in tropical waters. He has published 396 publications and reports. Eric is a fellow of the Australian Academy of Technological Sciences and Engineering, the Institution of Engineers Australia (ret.), and l’Académie Royale des Sciences d’Outre-Mer. He was awarded an Australian Centenary medal, a Doctorate Honoris Causa by the Catholic University of Louvain, a second Doctorate Honoris Causa by the University Hull, and a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Estuarine & Coastal Sciences Association. Eric is a member of the Scientific and Policy Committee of the Japan-based International Center for Environmental Management of Enclosed Coastal Seas.
Affiliations and Expertise
College of Science and Engineering and TropWATER, James Cook University, and Australian Institute of Marine Science, Townsville, Queensland, Australia
Donald Cahoon
Donald R. Cahoon, PhD, is a senior research ecologist with the U. S. Geological Survey at the Patuxent Wildlife Research Center in Laurel, Maryland and an internationally recognized expert in tidal wetland elevation dynamics and wetland vulnerability to climate change effects (e.g., sea-level rise and storms). He is a Fellow and Past President of the Society of Wetland Scientists (SWS). Trained as a botanist and plant ecologist, he has spent the past 30 years working as a physical geographer. In 1992 he developed a field method for measuring tidal wetland accretion and elevation dynamics (the surface elevation table – marker horizon (SET-MH) method) that is used by scientists in coastal wetlands throughout the United States and in 35 countries for evaluating the critical driving forces and subsurface processes controlling elevation, and the impact of current management and restoration practices on elevation dynamics and wetland stability. His research focuses on the processes and external drivers that control wetland elevation dynamics and wetland sustainability across the broad spectrum of coastal environmental settings. He received the SWS Merit Award in 2011for his contributions to the field. He recently served on a USA National Academy of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine committee reviewing proposed research on the Deepwater Horizon oil spill. He is an Associate Editor for the journals Wetland Ecology and Management, and Estuarine Coastal Shelf Science.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Ecologist, Patexent Wildlife Research Center, USA
Charles Hopkinson
Professor Charles Hopkinson is a coastal ecosystem biogeochemist at the University of Georgia, Athens, USA. His research interests focus on carbon and nitrogen cycling of coastal systems and how the metabolism of these ecosystems at the land-sea interface are affected by climate variability, climate change and human activities in watersheds. Recently he has been examining the importance of blue carbon, organic carbon that is buried in coastal wetlands, on the global CO2 budget. While small in areal extent coastal ecosystems have the capacity to sequester almost a tenth of annual CO2 emissions to the atmosphere. Yet these ecosystems are threatened by increases in sea-level rise, declining sediment inputs from watersheds of the world, and direct human activities that convert them to other land uses. Charles was the founding lead investigator of the Plum Island Ecosystems Land-Margin Ecosystem Research program and the Long-term Ecological Research programs. He was the Director of the Georgia Sea Grant College program for 7 years. While Director he established a new resilient coastal communities research and outreach initiative that garnered two prestigious awards - the National Sea Grant Superior Outreach Programming Award, from the National Sea Grant Extension network, and the University Economic Development Association Award of Excellence, from the University of Georgia. He currently serves on a USA National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine committee examining carbon dioxide removal and sequestration technologies. He is also on the Science and Engineering Advisory Committee for the Water Institute of the Gulf, an organization that works closely with the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Advisory Council. He has been a co-editor-in-chief of the journal, Wetlands Ecology and Management, for over a decade.
Affiliations and Expertise
Coastal Ecosystem Biogeochemist, University of Georgia