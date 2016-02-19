Coastal Vegetation - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780080208961, 9781483279589

Coastal Vegetation

2nd Edition

Authors: V. J. Chapman
eBook ISBN: 9781483279589
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 300
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
101.77
86.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Coastal Vegetation, Second Edition is an expanded series designed to give a general account of types of ecology or habitat of British vegetation.
This book is composed of 10 chapters, and begins with a brief survey of the basic ecological principles. The succeeding chapters deal with the marine algal vegetation of the littoral and sublittoral. These topics are followed descriptions of the phanerogamic and algal vegetation of salt and brackish marshes and the vegetation of sand dunes together with their “slacks”. Other chapters examine the specialized vegetation associated with the drift-line and the vegetation of shingle beaches. The final chapters are concerned with the plants found on coastal cliffs and the mangrove. This book is of value to undergraduate students with subjects related to coastal vegetation.

Table of Contents


Preface to First Edition

Preface to Second Edition

Chapter 1· Basic Ecological Principles

Chapter 2. Littoral Vegetation

Chapter 3. Algal Vegetation—the Environment

Chapter 4. Salt Marshes

Chapter 5. The Salt Marsh Environment

Chapter 6. Sand Dune Vegetation

Chapter 7. Sand Dunes—the Environment

Chapter 8. Mangrove Swamps

Chapter 9. Shingle Beaches

Chapter 10. Coastal Cliff Vegetation

Index

Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1976
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483279589

About the Author

V. J. Chapman

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.