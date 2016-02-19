Coastal Vegetation, Second Edition is an expanded series designed to give a general account of types of ecology or habitat of British vegetation.

This book is composed of 10 chapters, and begins with a brief survey of the basic ecological principles. The succeeding chapters deal with the marine algal vegetation of the littoral and sublittoral. These topics are followed descriptions of the phanerogamic and algal vegetation of salt and brackish marshes and the vegetation of sand dunes together with their “slacks”. Other chapters examine the specialized vegetation associated with the drift-line and the vegetation of shingle beaches. The final chapters are concerned with the plants found on coastal cliffs and the mangrove. This book is of value to undergraduate students with subjects related to coastal vegetation.