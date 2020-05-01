Coastal Management Revisited

PART ONE: Conceptual framings for the Human-Nature Relation

1. The social dimension in ecosystem management: Strengths and weaknesses of human-nature mind maps

2. The social dimension of social-ecological management

3. The changing human-nature relationships in the context of Global Environmental Change

4. Towards global sustainability analysis in the Anthropocene

PART TWO: Methods to approach human-nature dynamics

5. Social-ecological systems analysis in coastal and marine areas: A path toward integration of interdisciplinary knowledge

6. Nested participation in hierarchical societies? Lessons for social-ecological research and management

7. Measuring and understanding sustainability-enhancing processes in tropical coastal and marine social-ecological systems

8. Transdisciplinary multi-agent modelling for social-ecological systems analysis: Achievements and Potentials

PART THREE: Navigating scales – Temperate and tropical cases

9. Integrated Coastal Zone Management in Sweden: Assessing Conflicts to Attain Sustainability

10. Coastal Management and Sustainability in Baltic East Germany: Learning from Scandinavia?

11. Linking Partners in Joint Coastal Management Research: Strategies toward Sustainability

12. The Social Science Responses to New Challenges for the Coast

13. Ecosystem, local economy and social sustainability: A case study of Caeté estuary, North Brazil

14. Local vulnerability as an advantage: Mangrove forest management in Pará state, North Brazil under conditions of illegality

15. Global change and coastal threats: The Indonesian case

16. Of exploited reefs and fishers - a holistic view on participatory coastal and marine management in an Indonesian Archipelago

PART FOUR: Ethics and governance

17. Beyond natural hazard maps: Ethical and political perspectives

18. National strategies

19. The future of coastal areas. Challenges for planning practice and research

20. Decentralization and participation in integrated coastal management: Policy lessons from Brazil and Indonesia

PART FIVE: Outlook – Linking research to governance

21 Cross scale and multi-level analysis of coastal and marine social-ecological systems dynamics

22 From global sustainability research matrix to typology: A tool to analyze coastal and marine social-ecological systems