Coastal and Marine Hazards, Risks, and Disasters
1st Edition
Description
Sea and Ocean Hazards, Risks and Disasters provides a scientific approach to those hazards and disasters related to the Earth's coasts and oceans. This is the first book to integrate scientific, social, and economic issues related to disasters such as hazard identification, risk analysis, and planning, relevant hazard process mechanics, discussions of preparedness, response, and recovery, and the economics of loss and remediation. Throughout the book cases studies are presented of historically relevant hazards and disasters as well as the many recent catastrophes.
Key Features
- Contains contributions from experts in the field selected by a world-renowned editorial board
- Cutting-edge discussion of natural hazard topics that affect the lives and livelihoods of millions of humans worldwide
- Numerous full-color tables, GIS maps, diagrams, illustrations, and photographs of hazardous processes in action will be included
Readership
Ocean scientists, atmospheric scientists, geologists and hydrologists
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Perspectives on Coastal and Marine Hazards and Disasters
- 1.1. Introduction
- 1.2. Geophysical Hazards
- 1.3. Biological/Ecological Hazards
- 1.4. Conclusions
Chapter 2. Tsunami Dynamics, Forecasting, and Mitigation
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Significant Advances in Tsunami Science before the 2004 Boxing Day Tsunami
- 2.3. Developments since the 2004 Boxing Day Tsunami
- 2.4. Mitigation Measures
- 2.5. Conclusions
Chapter 3. Paleotsunami Research—Current Debate and Controversies
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Current Research Subjects under Debate
- 3.3. Future Research Directions
- 3.4. Conclusions/Outlook
Chapter 4. Tsunami Case Studies
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Earthquake-Generated Tsunamis
- 4.3. Landslide-Generated Tsunami
- 4.4. Volcano-Generated Tsunami
Chapter 5. Palaeostorm Surges and Inundations
- 5.1. Coral Rubble Ridges
- 5.2. Cheniers and Shelly Beach Ridges
- 5.3. Sand Beach Ridge Plains
- 5.4. Shell Ridges
- 5.5. Gravel Ridges
- 5.6. Pumice Ridges
- 5.7. Sand Splays
- 5.8. Washover Deposits
- 5.9. Prehistoric TC Intensity
- 5.10. Gaps in Chronology
- 5.11. Deriving Robust Return Periods from PalAeostorm Deposits
- 5.12. Conclusion
Chapter 6. Storm Surge Warning, Mitigation, and Adaptation
- 6.1. Mitigation and Adaptation
- 6.2. Storm Surge Barriers
- 6.3. Storm Surge Warning
- 6.4. Storm Surge Disaster Risk Reduction
Chapter 7. Storm Surge Case Studies
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. The Case of Qingdao, China
- 7.3. The Case of Hamburg and the Elbe Estuary
- 7.4. The Case of the Southern Baltic Sea Coast
- 7.5. Concluding Remarks
Chapter 8. Sea-Level Rise: Causes, Impacts, and Scenarios for Change
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Sea-Level Definitions, Measurements, and Causes
- 8.3. Human Links and Drivers: Impacts of SLCs on People
- 8.4. Sea-Level Patterns, Trends, and Models
- 8.5. Conclusions, Global Warming, and Future Sea Levels
Chapter 9. Adapting to Sea Level Rise
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. Coastal Systems
- 9.3. Global-Mean and RSLR
- 9.4. Sea-Level Rise and Resulting Impacts
- 9.5. Recent Impacts of Sea-Level Rise
- 9.6. Future Impacts of Sea-Level Rise
- 9.7. Mitigation of Sea-Level Rise
- 9.8. Adaptation to Sea-Level Rise
- 9.9. Discussion/Conclusions
Chapter 10. Storm-Induced Morphology Changes along Barrier Islands and Poststorm Recovery
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. Factors Controlling Storm Impact on Barrier-Island Morphology
- 10.3. Morphologic Response of Barrier Islands to Storm Impact
- 10.4. Poststorm Recovery by Natural Processes
- 10.5. Summary
Chapter 11. Extreme Waves: Causes, Characteristics, and Impact on Coastal Environments and Society
- 11.1. What Are “Extreme” Waves?
- 11.2. Types of Extreme Waves and the Conditions That Produce Them
- 11.3. Impact of Extreme Waves on the Coastal Environment
- 11.4. Impact of Extreme Waves on Society and Infrastructure
- 11.5. Conclusion
Chapter 12. Rip Currents
- 12.1. Introduction
- 12.2. Rip Current Definition and Formation
- 12.3. Rip Current Occurrence, Type and Identification
- 12.4. Rip Current Flow and Beach Safety
- 12.5. Rip Current Monitoring, Modeling, Prediction, and Forecasting
- 12.6. Rip Current Mitigation and Outreach
- 12.7. Summary
Chapter 13. Sea Ice: Hazards, Risks, and Implications for Disasters
- 13.1. Introduction: Environmental Hazards, Disasters and Sea Ice
- 13.2. Geographic Distribution of Sea Ice and Key Processes and Properties
- 13.3. Sea Ice as Natural Hazard
- 13.4. Case Study: Ice Hazards in the Beaufort and Chukchi Seas
- 13.5. Sea-Ice Hazards and Disasters: Prevention, Mitigation, and Response
Chapter 14. Mangroves, Tropical Cyclones, and Coastal Hazard Risk Reduction
- 14.1. Introduction
- 14.2. Storm Surges
- 14.3. Evidence for Reduction of Storm Surge Impacts by Mangroves
- 14.4. Factors Affecting Storm Surge Water Level Reduction in Mangroves
- 14.5. Reduction of Surface Winds by Mangroves
- 14.6. Discussion, Data Gaps, and Conclusions
Chapter 15. Coral Reef Systems and the Complexity of Hazards
- 15.1. Introduction
- 15.2. Structure and Function of Coral Reefs
- 15.3. Identifying Hazards and Key Stresses on Coral Reef Systems
- 15.4. The Complexity of Multiple Hazards and Implications for Coral Reef Resilience
- 15.5. Conclusions
Chapter 16. Threats to Marsh Resources and Mitigation
- 16.1. Introduction
- 16.2. Ecosystem Services
- 16.3. Land Use Change
- 16.4. Climate Change
- 16.5. Pollution
- 16.6. Invasive Species
- 16.7. Measuring Salt-Marsh Function
- 16.8. Strategies Moving Forward
Chapter 17. Living with Harmful Algal Blooms in a Changing World: Strategies for Modeling and Mitigating Their Effects in Coastal Marine Ecosystems
- 17.1. Introduction
- 17.2. Environmental Forcing of HABs
- 17.3. Bloom Control and Prevention
- 17.4. Monitoring and Modeling Habs
- 17.5. Regional Earth System Framework
- 17.6. Living with Habs
Details
- No. of pages:
- 592
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 21st November 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123964830
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123965387
About the Editor-in-Chief
John Shroder
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Geography and Geology, University of Nebraska, Omaha, NE, USA
About the Editor
Jean Ellis
Jean Taylor Ellis is an Associate Professor and Director of Graduate Studies in the Department of Geography and the School of Earth, Ocean and Environment at the University of South Carolina. She is interested in coastal and aeolian geomorphology and the impact of humans on the coastal environment. She and her students approach research from a field and instrument-intensive perspective and work with community members to bridge the gap between science and the public. Dr. Ellis has published over 30 scholarly articles, is on the editorial board of international journals (including Elsevier’s Aeolian Research), and was a Fulbright Scholar.
Affiliations and Expertise
Marine Science Program and Department of Geography, University of South Carolina, Columbia, USA
Douglas Sherman
Douglas Sherman is Professor and Chair of the Department of Geography at the University of Alabama. His research interests are in coastal and aeolian geomorphology and sedimentation. He has published more than one hundred scholarly articles, and edited volumes of the Treatise on Geomorphology on Coastal Geomorphology and Aeolian Geomorphology, and co-edited Coastal and Marine Hazards, Risks and Disasters. Much of his recent research involves human impacts on coastal sedimentation and the physics of sediment transport, especially wind-blown sand. He is an AAAS Fellow and has twice been a Fulbright Senior Scholar.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Geography, The University of Alabama, USA