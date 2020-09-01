Coastal and Marine Hazards, Risks, and Disasters
2nd Edition
Description
Coastal and Marine Hazards, Risks, and Disasters, Second Edition provides a scientific approach to those hazards and disasters related to the Earth's coasts and oceans. The previous edition was the first book to integrate scientific, social, and economic issues related to disasters such as hazard identification, risk analysis, and planning, relevant hazard process mechanics, discussions of preparedness, response, and recovery, and the economics of loss and remediation. Throughout this new edition, cases studies of historically relevant hazards and disasters as well as the many recent catastrophes are presented.
This new edition includes 4 brand new chapters: Marine Debris Hazards, Coastal Wind-Blown Sand Hazards, Coastal Zone Vulnerabilities: A Social Perspective, and Coastal Zone Adaptations: Planning for the Future. There is new content assessing anthropogenic hazards such as oil spills and marine debris, and also case studies throughout the book including impacts from Hurricanes Joaquin, Hermine, Matthew, Harvey, Irma, and Maria. In the Asia-Pacific region in 2015 coastal disasters included Tropical Cyclones Komen, Pam Mar, Maysak Mar, and Typhoon Koppu.
Key Features
- Presents thoroughly updated content on coastal disasters, with case studies on the events of the past five years
- Contains contributions from experts in the field selected by world-renowned editors
- Includes cutting-edge discussion of natural hazard topics that affect the lives and livelihoods of millions of humans worldwide, with an emphasis on adaptation
Readership
Ocean scientists, atmospheric scientists, climate scientists, geologists, coastal managers, ecologists, hydrologists and geographers
Table of Contents
1. Perspectives on Coastal and Marine Hazards and Disasters
2. Tsunami Dynamics, Forecasting, and Mitigation
3. Paleotsunami Research - Current Debate and Controversies
4. Tsunami Case Studies
5. Palaeostorm Surges and Inundations
6. Storm Surge Warning, Mitigation, and Adaptation
7. Storm Surge Case Studies
8. Sea-Level Rise: Causes, Impacts, and Scenarios for Change
9. Adapting to Sea Level Rise
10. Storm-Induced Morphology Changes along Barrier Islands and Poststorm Recovery
11. Extreme Waves: Causes, Characteristics, and Impact on Coastal Environments and Society
12. Rip Currents
13. Sea Ice: Hazards, Risks, and Implications for Disasters
14. Mangroves, Tropical Cyclones, and Coastal Hazard Risk Reduction
15. Coral Reef Systems and the Complexity of Hazards
16. Threats to Marsh Resources and Mitigation
17. Living with Harmful Algal Blooms in a Changing World: Strategies for Modeling and Mitigating Their Effects in Coastal Marine Ecosystems
18. Marine Debris Hazards
19. Coastal Wind-Blown Sand Hazards
20. A Review of Coastal Zone Vulnerabilities: A Social Perspective
21. Coastal Zone Adaptations: Planning for the Future
Details
- No. of pages:
- 700
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128164693
About the Editor
Jean Ellis
Jean Taylor Ellis is an Associate Professor and Director of Graduate Studies in the Department of Geography and the School of Earth, Ocean and Environment at the University of South Carolina. She is interested in coastal and aeolian geomorphology and the impact of humans on the coastal environment. She and her students approach research from a field and instrument-intensive perspective and work with community members to bridge the gap between science and the public. Dr. Ellis has published over 30 scholarly articles, is on the editorial board of international journals (including Elsevier’s Aeolian Research), and was a Fulbright Scholar.
Affiliations and Expertise
Marine Science Program and Department of Geography, University of South Carolina, Columbia, USA
Douglas Sherman
Douglas Sherman is Professor and Chair of the Department of Geography at the University of Alabama. His research interests are in coastal and aeolian geomorphology and sedimentation. He has published more than one hundred scholarly articles, and edited volumes of the Treatise on Geomorphology on Coastal Geomorphology and Aeolian Geomorphology, and co-edited Coastal and Marine Hazards, Risks and Disasters. Much of his recent research involves human impacts on coastal sedimentation and the physics of sediment transport, especially wind-blown sand. He is an AAAS Fellow and has twice been a Fulbright Senior Scholar.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Geography, The University of Alabama, USA