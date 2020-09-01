Coastal and Marine Hazards, Risks, and Disasters, Second Edition provides a scientific approach to those hazards and disasters related to the Earth's coasts and oceans. The previous edition was the first book to integrate scientific, social, and economic issues related to disasters such as hazard identification, risk analysis, and planning, relevant hazard process mechanics, discussions of preparedness, response, and recovery, and the economics of loss and remediation. Throughout this new edition, cases studies of historically relevant hazards and disasters as well as the many recent catastrophes are presented.

This new edition includes 4 brand new chapters: Marine Debris Hazards, Coastal Wind-Blown Sand Hazards, Coastal Zone Vulnerabilities: A Social Perspective, and Coastal Zone Adaptations: Planning for the Future. There is new content assessing anthropogenic hazards such as oil spills and marine debris, and also case studies throughout the book including impacts from Hurricanes Joaquin, Hermine, Matthew, Harvey, Irma, and Maria. In the Asia-Pacific region in 2015 coastal disasters included Tropical Cyclones Komen, Pam Mar, Maysak Mar, and Typhoon Koppu.