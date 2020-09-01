Coastal and Marine Hazards, Risks, and Disasters - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780128164693

Coastal and Marine Hazards, Risks, and Disasters

2nd Edition

0.0 star rating Write a review
Editors: Jean Ellis Douglas Sherman
Paperback ISBN: 9780128164693
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st September 2020
Page Count: 700
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
180.00
143.00
165.00
251.77
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Coastal and Marine Hazards, Risks, and Disasters, Second Edition provides a scientific approach to those hazards and disasters related to the Earth's coasts and oceans. The previous edition was the first book to integrate scientific, social, and economic issues related to disasters such as hazard identification, risk analysis, and planning, relevant hazard process mechanics, discussions of preparedness, response, and recovery, and the economics of loss and remediation. Throughout this new edition, cases studies of historically relevant hazards and disasters as well as the many recent catastrophes are presented.

This new edition includes 4 brand new chapters: Marine Debris Hazards, Coastal Wind-Blown Sand Hazards, Coastal Zone Vulnerabilities: A Social Perspective, and Coastal Zone Adaptations: Planning for the Future. There is new content assessing anthropogenic hazards such as oil spills and marine debris, and also case studies throughout the book including impacts from Hurricanes Joaquin, Hermine, Matthew, Harvey, Irma, and Maria. In the Asia-Pacific region in 2015 coastal disasters included Tropical Cyclones Komen, Pam Mar, Maysak Mar, and Typhoon Koppu.

Key Features

  • Presents thoroughly updated content on coastal disasters, with case studies on the events of the past five years
  • Contains contributions from experts in the field selected by world-renowned editors
  • Includes cutting-edge discussion of natural hazard topics that affect the lives and livelihoods of millions of humans worldwide, with an emphasis on adaptation

Readership

Ocean scientists, atmospheric scientists, climate scientists, geologists, coastal managers, ecologists, hydrologists and geographers

Table of Contents

1. Perspectives on Coastal and Marine Hazards and Disasters
2. Tsunami Dynamics, Forecasting, and Mitigation
3. Paleotsunami Research - Current Debate and Controversies
4. Tsunami Case Studies
5. Palaeostorm Surges and Inundations
6. Storm Surge Warning, Mitigation, and Adaptation
7. Storm Surge Case Studies
8. Sea-Level Rise: Causes, Impacts, and Scenarios for Change
9. Adapting to Sea Level Rise
10. Storm-Induced Morphology Changes along Barrier Islands and Poststorm Recovery
11. Extreme Waves: Causes, Characteristics, and Impact on Coastal Environments and Society
12. Rip Currents
13. Sea Ice: Hazards, Risks, and Implications for Disasters
14. Mangroves, Tropical Cyclones, and Coastal Hazard Risk Reduction
15. Coral Reef Systems and the Complexity of Hazards
16. Threats to Marsh Resources and Mitigation
17. Living with Harmful Algal Blooms in a Changing World: Strategies for Modeling and Mitigating Their Effects in Coastal Marine Ecosystems
18. Marine Debris Hazards
19. Coastal Wind-Blown Sand Hazards
20. A Review of Coastal Zone Vulnerabilities: A Social Perspective
21. Coastal Zone Adaptations: Planning for the Future

Details

No. of pages:
700
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
1st September 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128164693

About the Editor

Jean Ellis

Jean Taylor Ellis is an Associate Professor and Director of Graduate Studies in the Department of Geography and the School of Earth, Ocean and Environment at the University of South Carolina. She is interested in coastal and aeolian geomorphology and the impact of humans on the coastal environment. She and her students approach research from a field and instrument-intensive perspective and work with community members to bridge the gap between science and the public. Dr. Ellis has published over 30 scholarly articles, is on the editorial board of international journals (including Elsevier’s Aeolian Research), and was a Fulbright Scholar.

Affiliations and Expertise

Marine Science Program and Department of Geography, University of South Carolina, Columbia, USA

Douglas Sherman

Douglas Sherman is Professor and Chair of the Department of Geography at the University of Alabama. His research interests are in coastal and aeolian geomorphology and sedimentation. He has published more than one hundred scholarly articles, and edited volumes of the Treatise on Geomorphology on Coastal Geomorphology and Aeolian Geomorphology, and co-edited Coastal and Marine Hazards, Risks and Disasters. Much of his recent research involves human impacts on coastal sedimentation and the physics of sediment transport, especially wind-blown sand. He is an AAAS Fellow and has twice been a Fulbright Senior Scholar.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Geography, The University of Alabama, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.