Coalition Formation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444877024, 9780080866789

Coalition Formation, Volume 24

1st Edition

Editors: H.A.M. Wilke
eBook ISBN: 9780080866789
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Page Count: 293
Table of Contents

Coalitions in Monkeys and Apes (F.B.M. de Waal). Coalition Formation: A Game-Theoretical Approach (W.J. van der Linden and A. Verbeek). Coalition Formation from a Socio-Psychological Perspective (H.A.M. Wilke). Legislative Analysis: Methodology for the Analysis of Groups and Coalitions (R.J. Mokken and F.N. Stokman). Coalition Theory and Multi-Party Systems. Formal-Empirical Theory and Formalizing Approach to Politics (A. de Swaan). References. Index.

Description

A comprehensive view of coalition formation is presented here. Each of the chapters gives a summary of theories and research findings in a specific field of interest, at various levels of human and primate organisation.

Details

No. of pages:
293
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1985
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080866789

About the Editors

H.A.M. Wilke Editor

