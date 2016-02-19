Coalition and Connection in Games - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080230337, 9781483154084

Coalition and Connection in Games

1st Edition

Problems of Modern Game Theory Using Methods Belonging to Systems Theory and Information Theory

Authors: Silviu Guiasu Mircea Malitza
eBook ISBN: 9781483154084
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 164
Description

Coalition and Connection in Games: Problems of Modern Game Theory using Methods Belonging to Systems Theory and Information Theory focuses on coalition formation and on connections occurring in games, noting the use of mathematical models in the evaluation of processes involved in games. The book first takes a look at the process of strategy in playing games in which the conditional choices of players are noted. The sequence of decisions during the playing of games and observance of the rules are emphasized. The text also ponders on the mathematical tool of game theory in which the differences in the playing of games is seen as influenced by the number of players involved. The manuscript reviews how the von Neumann-Morgenstern theory is used in measuring the conditions on how games are played. The theory points out that games with more than two players call for the introduction of concepts and an instrument in comparison with two-person zero-sum games. The text also underscores the tendency of players to obtain a large share of the payoff, whether playing by themselves or participating in coalitions. The book is a fine reference for readers interested in the analysis of game theories.

Table of Contents


Contents

Preface

1. Utility

2. Games and Coalitions

3. von Neumann-Morgenstern Solution

4. Other Solutions

5. Connection

6. Surprise

Appendix I. Minimax Theorem

Appendix II. Entropy

References

Index of Terms

Index of Names

No. of pages:
164
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483154084

About the Author

Silviu Guiasu

Mircea Malitza

