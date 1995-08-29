Coal Science, Volume 24

This volume contains papers presented at the 8th International Conference on Coal Science, held in Oviedo, Spain, September 10-15, 1995. Volume I contains papers dealing with Fundamentals and General Aspects, Combustion and Gasification and Pyrolysis and Carbonization. Volume II covers papers discussing Liquefaction and Hydropyrolysis and Coal and the Environment.

The scope of topics covered will give the reader a state-of-the-art impression of coal characterization and depolymerization, coal-derived carbons, coal carbonization and liquefaction, and the progress towards making coal an environmentally acceptable fuel during its combustion in electricity production. The use of modern physicochemical characterization techniques has advanced knowledge of coal composition and structure enormously in the last twenty years, and it is hoped that coal will enter into the next millenium as a clean and efficient fuel.