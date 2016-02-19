Coal Science - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121507015, 9781483191553

Coal Science

1st Edition

Volume 1

Editors: Martin L. Gorbaty John W. Larsen Irving Wender
eBook ISBN: 9781483191553
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th June 1982
Page Count: 304
Description

Coal Science, Volume 1 presents and evaluates the fundamental scientific areas involved with the structure, reactivity, and utilization of coal. This book reviews the coal's inorganic structure and reactivity and the role that ionic bonding plays in coal's chemical and physical structure and reactivity. Organized into five chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the characteristics of coals that are attributable to plastic substances. This text then examines coal's organic components that are derived from complex plant materials by complicated biological and chemical reaction processes. Other chapters consider the valuable tools in coal research, including electron spin resonance and nuclear magnetic resonance. This book discusses as well the problem of determining the molecular structure of the organic part of coal. The final chapter deals with the reductive alkylation reaction and other pertinent procedures such as reduction without alkylation and alkylation without reduction. This book is a valuable resource for chemists, engineers, and research workers.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Coal Plasticity Mechanism: Inferences from Liquefaction Studies

I. Introduction

II. Coal Constitution

III. Liquefaction

IV. Relationship between Liquefaction and Plasticity

V. Role of Vehicle

VI. Oxidation and "Low-Rank" Oxygen

VII. Hydrogenation and Dehydrogenation

VIII. Heating Rate

IX. Chemical Additives

X. Summary

References

The Physical Structure of Coal

I. Introduction

II. Brief Overview of Physical Structure

III. The Porous Nature of Coal

IV. Effects of Heat on Coal Structure

References

Magnetic Resonance Studies of Coal

I. Introduction

II. The Aromaticity of Coal

III. Free Radicals in Coal

IV. Preliminary ESR and NMR Investigations of Chinese Coals: A Cautionary Note on Coal Structure Studies

V. ESR Studies of Respiratory-Size Coal Particles

VI. Summary

References

Molecular Structure of Coal

I. Introduction

II. Molecular Weight of Coal

III. Carbon Aromaticity

IV. Aromatic Ring Structures

V. Aliphatic Structures

VI. Low Molecular Weight Compounds

VII. Free Radicals

VIII. Functional Groups and Heteroatoms

IX. Structural Changes with Rank

X. Macromolecular Skeletal Structures

XI. Conclusions

References

The Reductive Alkylation Reaction

I. Introduction

II. The Chemistry of the Reaction

III. Methods and Procedures

IV. Applications of Reduction, Alkylation, and Reductive Alkylation

References

Index


Details

No. of pages:
304
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483191553

About the Editor

Martin L. Gorbaty

John W. Larsen

Irving Wender

