Coal Science
1st Edition
Volume 1
Coal Science, Volume 1 presents and evaluates the fundamental scientific areas involved with the structure, reactivity, and utilization of coal. This book reviews the coal's inorganic structure and reactivity and the role that ionic bonding plays in coal's chemical and physical structure and reactivity. Organized into five chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the characteristics of coals that are attributable to plastic substances. This text then examines coal's organic components that are derived from complex plant materials by complicated biological and chemical reaction processes. Other chapters consider the valuable tools in coal research, including electron spin resonance and nuclear magnetic resonance. This book discusses as well the problem of determining the molecular structure of the organic part of coal. The final chapter deals with the reductive alkylation reaction and other pertinent procedures such as reduction without alkylation and alkylation without reduction. This book is a valuable resource for chemists, engineers, and research workers.
Coal Plasticity Mechanism: Inferences from Liquefaction Studies
I. Introduction
II. Coal Constitution
III. Liquefaction
IV. Relationship between Liquefaction and Plasticity
V. Role of Vehicle
VI. Oxidation and "Low-Rank" Oxygen
VII. Hydrogenation and Dehydrogenation
VIII. Heating Rate
IX. Chemical Additives
X. Summary
References
The Physical Structure of Coal
I. Introduction
II. Brief Overview of Physical Structure
III. The Porous Nature of Coal
IV. Effects of Heat on Coal Structure
References
Magnetic Resonance Studies of Coal
I. Introduction
II. The Aromaticity of Coal
III. Free Radicals in Coal
IV. Preliminary ESR and NMR Investigations of Chinese Coals: A Cautionary Note on Coal Structure Studies
V. ESR Studies of Respiratory-Size Coal Particles
VI. Summary
References
Molecular Structure of Coal
I. Introduction
II. Molecular Weight of Coal
III. Carbon Aromaticity
IV. Aromatic Ring Structures
V. Aliphatic Structures
VI. Low Molecular Weight Compounds
VII. Free Radicals
VIII. Functional Groups and Heteroatoms
IX. Structural Changes with Rank
X. Macromolecular Skeletal Structures
XI. Conclusions
References
The Reductive Alkylation Reaction
I. Introduction
II. The Chemistry of the Reaction
III. Methods and Procedures
IV. Applications of Reduction, Alkylation, and Reductive Alkylation
References
Index
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 28th June 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483191553