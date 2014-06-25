Coal Power Plant Materials and Life Assessment
1st Edition
Developments and Applications
Table of Contents
- Contributor contact details
- Woodhead Publishing Series in Energy
- Part I: Materials for coal power plant construction
- 1. Grade 91 heat-resistant martensitic steel
- Abstract:
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Chemical compositions, heat treatments and microstructure
- 1.3 Estimation of long-term creep strength
- 1.4 Microstructure evolution
- 1.5 Degradation in welded joints: type IV fracture
- 1.6 Creep–fatigue properties
- 1.7 Steam oxidation and exfoliation of oxide scale
- 1.8 Sources of further information and advice
- 1.9 References
- 2. Grade 92 creep-strength-enhanced ferritic steel
- Abstract:
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Chemical composition and alloy design of Grade 92 steel
- 2.3 The manufacturing process and microstructure
- 2.4 Physical properties
- 2.5 Other mechanical properties of Grade 92 steel
- 2.6 Creep rupture and strain properties
- 2.7 Optimizing the chemical composition for creep rupture strength of Grade 92 steel
- 2.8 Equilibrium phase diagram of Grade 92 steel
- 2.9 Continuous cooling rate transformation diagram (CCT diagram)
- 2.10 Field test record
- 2.11 Production records
- 2.12 References
- 3. T23 and T24 – new generation low alloyed steels
- Abstract:
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Developments in low alloy steels
- 3.3 The metallurgy of low alloy steels
- 3.4 Welding and weld performance
- 3.5 Service and lifetime properties
- 3.6 Fabrication issues
- 3.7 Conclusion
- 3.8 References
- 4. Traditional low alloy steels in power plant design
- Abstract:
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Metallurgy of low alloy creep-resisting steels
- 4.3 Low alloy steels used for other components
- 4.4 History of the use of low alloy steels
- 4.5 Properties of low alloy steels
- 4.6 Design stress values for low alloy steels
- 4.7 High-temperature properties of welds
- 4.8 Conclusion
- 4.9 References
- 5. Creep strength of austenitic stainless steels for boiler applications
- Abstract:
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Creep strength
- 5.3 Modelling of creep strength
- 5.4 Conclusion
- 5.5 References
- 6. Nickel-base alloys for advanced power plant components
- Abstract:
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Development of nickel-base alloys
- 6.3 Critical components
- 6.4 Materials testing programmes
- 6.5 Candidate alloys
- 6.6 Properties of the candidate alloys
- 6.7 Conclusion and future trends
- 6.8 References
- 1. Grade 91 heat-resistant martensitic steel
- Part II: Performance assessment of coal power plants
- 7. In-service loading data and life assessment procedures in coal power plants
- Abstract:
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Data collection
- 7.3 Fundamental techniques and data collation
- 7.4 Data analysis and life assessment
- 7.5 Modelling performance and life assessment
- 7.6 Application towards improving service life
- 7.7 Advantages and limitations of approaches
- 7.8 Emerging trends
- 7.9 References
- 8. Residual life evaluation techniques, defect assessment procedures and monitoring in coal power plants
- Abstract:
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Residual life evaluation techniques
- 8.3 Defect assessment procedures
- 8.4 Monitoring
- 8.5 Future trends
- 8.6 Sources of further information and advice
- 8.7 References
- 9. Fracture mechanics and testing for crack initiation and growth assessment in coal power plants
- Abstract:
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Experimental determination of high-temperature crack initiation and growth
- 9.3 Analysis of crack data
- 9.4 Crack initiation
- 9.5 Crack growth
- 9.6 Conclusion
- 9.7 References
- 10. Risk-based inspection and life management in boilers in coal power plants
- Abstract:
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Fundamentals of risk-based life management of boilers
- 10.3 Example of a maintenance strategy for a tube bank
- 10.4 Example of problems with repeated measurements
- 10.5 Management of creep-affected components
- 10.6 Management of creep cracks
- 10.7 References
- 10.8 Appendix 1: a background to risk
- 10.9 Appendix 2: risk-based inspection (RBI)
- 11. Practical determination of probability of failure in risk-based inspection and life management of coal power plants
- Abstract:
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Basic principles and requirements for Risk-based Inspection (RBI) in CWA 15740:2008
- 11.3 Risk-based Inspection and Maintenance Procedures for European Industry (RIMAP) procedure
- 11.4 Requirements for Probability of Failure (PoF) analysis
- 11.5 PoF and damage/failure rates data
- 11.6 RIMAP method for determination of PoF
- 11.7 Practical application of the approach
- 11.8 Conclusion
- 11.9 References
- 12. Preservation of power plant boilers/heat recovery steam generators (HRSGs) during short- and long-term shutdowns
- Abstract:
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 Lay-up monitoring and maintenance
- 12.3 Dry storage
- 12.4 Wet storage
- 12.5 Water treatment plant and cooling water systems
- 12.6 Other parts of power plants/combined cycle gas turbines (CCGTs)
- 12.7 Conclusion
- 12.8 Sources of further information and advice
- 12.9 Reference
- 13. Damage to coal power plants due to cyclic operation
- Abstract:
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 UK experience with two-shifting
- 13.3 Commercial reasons for cyclic operation/two-shifting
- 13.4 Failure mechanisms and implications for key components
- 13.5 Miscellaneous issues
- 13.6 Conclusion
- 13.7 References
- 14. Cost modelling of coal power plant start-up in cyclical operation
- Abstract:
- 14.1 Introduction
- 14.2 Historical background
- 14.3 Component-level engineering studies
- 14.4 Plant- and unit-level studies
- 14.5 Statistical studies
- 14.6 Cost of cycling estimates
- 14.7 The Irish single electricity market study
- 14.8 Conclusion
- 14.9 References
- 7. In-service loading data and life assessment procedures in coal power plants
- Index
Description
Due to their continuing role in electricity generation, it is important that coal power plants operate as efficiently and cleanly as possible. Coal Power Plant Materials and Life Assessment reviews the materials used in coal plants, and how they can be assessed and managed to optimize plant operation. Part I considers the structural alloys used in coal plants. Part II then reviews performance modelling and life assessment techniques, explains the inspection and life-management approaches that can be adopted to optimize long term plant operation, and considers the technical and economic issues involved in meeting variable energy demands.
Key Features
- Summarizes key research on coal-fired power plant materials, their behavior under operational loads, and approaches to life assessment and defect management
- Details the range of structural alloys used in coal power plants, and the life assessment techniques applicable to defect-free components under operational loads
- Reviews the life assessment techniques applicable to components containing defects and the approaches that can be adopted to optimize plant operation and new plant and component design
Readership
Coal power plant materials and life assessment provides a thorough examination of a critical subject for the power industry. It is useful both to power plant engineers and managers, and to academics with an interest in high temperature materials.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 420
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2014
- Published:
- 25th June 2014
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857097323
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780857094315
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
A. Shibli Editor
Ahmed Shibli is the managing director of European Technology Development Ltd, Surrey, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
Sarah Whitworth