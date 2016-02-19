Coal, Gas and Electricity - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080224619, 9781483153063

Coal, Gas and Electricity

1st Edition

Reviews of United Kingdom Statistical Sources

Authors: D. J. Harris H. Nabb D. Nuttall
Editors: W. F. Maunder
eBook ISBN: 9781483153063
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 310
Description

Coal, Gas and Electricity is a review of statistical data available for three fuel industries in the United Kingdom: coal, gas, and electricity. Topics covered include energy planning, comparability of fuels, published energy statistics, and energy consumption. This volume is comprised of five chapters and begins by explaining the purpose of energy statistics, such as to provide figures for the total production and consumption of energy and to identify the consumption of energy in sectors of the economy. A brief summary of industry activity concerned and its organization is given in order to present a clear background understanding of how data are collected; what is being measured; the stage at which measurements are made; what the reporting units are; the channels through which returns are routed; and where they are processed. The formulation of a national energy research and development strategy in the United Kingdom is then discussed, along with the comparability of fuels and government-published energy statistics. The last chapter presents statistics on energy consumption. This book will be of interest to energy officials, statisticians, economists, and social science researchers.

Table of Contents


1. Introduction

1.1. The Purpose of Energy Statistics

2. Energy Planning

2.1. Government Attempts

2.2. Energy Modeling

2.3 . Other UK Studies

2.4. Other Energy Models

3. Comparability of Fuels

4. Published Energy Statistics

5. Energy Consumption

Quick Reference List

Key to Publications

Bibliography

Details

No. of pages:
310
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483153063

About the Author

D. J. Harris

H. Nabb

D. Nuttall

About the Editor

W. F. Maunder

