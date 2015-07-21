Coal-Fired Generation
1st Edition
Description
Coal-Fired Generation is a concise, up-to-date and readable guide providing an introduction to this traditional power generation technology. It includes detailed descriptions of coal fired generation systems, demystifies the coal fired technology functions in practice as well as exploring the economic and environmental risk factors.
Engineers, managers, policymakers and those involved in planning and delivering energy resources will find this reference a valuable guide, to help establish a reliable power supply address social and economic objectives.
Key Features
- Focuses on the evolution of the traditional coal-fired generation
- Evaluates the economic and environmental viability of the system with concise diagrams and accessible explanations
Readership
The series is targeted at Power generation planners, electrical engineers, students and lecturers of Electrical Engineering and Energy, researchers, academics and the technical community involved in the development and implementation of power generation technologies, and power related engineering disciplines.
Table of Contents
- Chapter 1. An Introduction to Coal-Fired Power Generation
- The History of Coal-Fired Power Generation
- Global Electricity Production from Coal
- Chapter 2. Coal Types and the Production and Trade in Coal
- Coal Resources and the Coal Trade
- Coal Processing and Cleaning
- Chapter 3. Coal-Burning Technology
- Coal Handling
- The Development of the Power Plant Boiler
- Modern Boiler Design
- Sub-critical and Supercritical Boilers
- Chapter 4. Steam Turbines and Generators
- Generators
- Chapter 5. Fluidized Bed Combustion and Coal Gasification
- The BFB Reactor
- The Circulating Fluidized Bed
- Pressurized Fluidized Bed Combustion
- Coal Gasification
- Chapter 6. Coal Combustion and the Environment
- Pre-Combustion Coal Cleaning
- Combustion Strategies to Reduce Nitrogen Oxide Production
- Sulfur Dioxide Capture
- Nitrogen Oxide Capture
- Combined Sulfur and Nitrogen Oxide Removal
- Particulate (Dust) Removal
- Mercury Removal
- Chapter 7. Carbon Capture and Storage
- Biomass Cofiring
- Post-Combustion Capture of Carbon Dioxide
- Pre-Combustion Capture of Carbon Dioxide
- Carbon Capture and Oxyfuel Combustion
- Chemical Looping
- Carbon Dioxide Compression and Transportation
- Carbon Dioxide Sequestration
- Chapter 8. The Cost of Electricity Generation from Coal-Fired Power Stations
- Capital Cost
- Fuel Costs
- The LCOE from a Coal-Fired Power Station
Details
- No. of pages:
- 98
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 21st July 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128040560
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128040065
About the Author
Paul Breeze
Paul Breeze is a journalist and freelance science and technology writer and consultant in the United Kingdom. He has specialised in power generation technology for the past 30 years. In addition to writing Power Generation Technologies, Second Edition, he has contributed to journals and newspapers such as The Financial Times and The Economist and has written a range of technical management reports covering all the aspects of power generation, transmission and distribution.
Affiliations and Expertise
Freelance Science and Technology Writer/Consultant, UK