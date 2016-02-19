Coal Exploration, Mine Planning and Development - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815510703, 9780815516460

Coal Exploration, Mine Planning and Development

1st Edition

Authors: Roy Merritt
eBook ISBN: 9780815516460
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815510703
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1986
Page Count: 478
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
49.99
42.49
185.00
157.25
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This is an important look at coal exploration and mining worldwide, with discussions on the parameters and decision-making factors in drilling and processing coal.

Readership

This is an important look at coal exploration and mining worldwide.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction to Coal and Coal Issues
  2. Coal Deposits of the World
  3. Exploration and Mapping Methods
  4. Methods in Logistical Planning
  5. Depositional Modeling Methods
  6. Methods in Basinal Analysis
  7. Methods in Resource Modeling
  8. Sampling Methods
  9. Methods of Analysis
  10. Methods in Data Acquisition and Projection
  11. Methods in Data Synthesis and Interpretation
  12. Methods in Graphical Presentation of Coal Information
  13. Methods in Reference, Information Compilation, and Literature
  14. Methods in Premine Planning
  15. Methods in Environmental Baseline Assessment and Environmental Resource Protection
  16. Future Methods Bibliography Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
478
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 1986
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780815516460
Hardcover ISBN:
9780815510703

About the Author

Roy Merritt

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.