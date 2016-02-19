Coal Exploration, Mine Planning and Development
1st Edition
Authors: Roy Merritt
eBook ISBN: 9780815516460
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815510703
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1986
Page Count: 478
Description
This is an important look at coal exploration and mining worldwide, with discussions on the parameters and decision-making factors in drilling and processing coal.
Readership
This is an important look at coal exploration and mining worldwide.
Table of Contents
- Introduction to Coal and Coal Issues
- Coal Deposits of the World
- Exploration and Mapping Methods
- Methods in Logistical Planning
- Depositional Modeling Methods
- Methods in Basinal Analysis
- Methods in Resource Modeling
- Sampling Methods
- Methods of Analysis
- Methods in Data Acquisition and Projection
- Methods in Data Synthesis and Interpretation
- Methods in Graphical Presentation of Coal Information
- Methods in Reference, Information Compilation, and Literature
- Methods in Premine Planning
- Methods in Environmental Baseline Assessment and Environmental Resource Protection
- Future Methods Bibliography Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 478
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 1986
- Published:
- 31st December 1986
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815516460
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815510703
About the Author
Roy Merritt
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.