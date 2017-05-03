Coal Combustion Products (CCPs): Their Nature, Utilization and Beneficiation is a valuable resource for engineers and scientists from the coal, cement, concrete, and construction industries seeking an in-depth guide to the characteristics, utilization, beneficiation, and environmental impacts of coal combustion by-products. Researchers in universities working in this area will also find much to expand their knowledge.

The book provides a detailed overview of the different waste materials produced during power generation from coal, exploring their nature, beneficiation techniques, applications, and environmental impacts. Strong focus is placed on coal fly ash, bottom ash, and flue gas desulfurization materials, and their employment in cement, concrete, gypsum products, aggregates, road construction, geotechnics, and agriculture, among other products and industries.

Part 1 focuses on the nature of coal ashes, with chapters on their origin, generation, and storage, both in ponds and landfill. The coal combustion by-products produced as a result of clean coal technologies are the focus of the final chapter in the section. The next group of chapters in Part 2 considers the utilization of different waste materials, including the key products coal fly ash, bottom ash, and flue gas desulfurization materials. This is followed by a contribution reviewing the latest research into innovative and advanced uses for coal ash.

After an introduction to ash quality problems and quality monitoring, Part 3 concentrates on the essential area of by-product beneficiation techniques, in other words how to maximize the quality of materials for the end user. Topics covered include separation methods, thermal processing, and chemical passivation. The final section of the book addresses environmental issues, including the use of coal combustion by-products in green construction materials and the essential health and safety considerations associated with their use.