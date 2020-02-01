Coal Bed Methane
2nd Edition
Theory and Applications
Description
Coal Bed Methane Engineering: Theories and Applications, Second Edition captures the full lifecycle of a coal bed methane well and offers petroleum geologists and engineers a single source for a broad range of coal bed methane (CBM) applications. The vast coal resources in the United States continue to produce tremendous amounts of natural gas, contributing to a diverse range of energy assets. This book addresses crucial technical topics, including exploration and evaluation of coal bed reservoirs, hydraulic fracturing of CBM wells, coal seam degasification, and production engineering and processing, among others.
The book also covers legal issues and permitting, along with an economic analysis of CBM projects. This new edition includes information on new and established research and applications, making it relevant for field geologists and engineers, as well as students.
Key Features
- Edited by a team of coal bed methane experts from industry, academia and government with more than 100 years of combined experience in the field
- Contains more than 150 figures, photographs and illustrations to aid in the understanding of fundamental concepts
- Presents the full scope of improvements in U.S. energy independence, coal mine safety and greenhouse gas emissions
Readership
Coal and gas industry professionals, petroleum geologists, mining industry professionals, and students in these fields
Table of Contents
Section 1: The origin, Geology and Global reserve of CBM
1.1: The origin of Coalbed Methane
1.2: Geology of Coalbed Methane Reservoirs; Sub chapters same as before.
1.3: Global CBM Reservoirs and their Characteristics.
Section 2: Reservoir Engineering for CBM
2.1 Gas content of coal
2.2 Permeability of coal
2.3 Diffusivity of coal
2.4 Reservoir pressures
2.5 Reserve estimates and Evaluation of the reservoir
Section 3: Vertical Well completions and Hydrofracturing
3.1 Wireline log for Coal seam evaluation.
3.2 A typical vertical well completion
3.3 Design of Hydraulic Fracturing with the latest developments
3.4 A summary of production data from various US basins with completion techniques.
3.5 Mathematical Estimation of Gas production
3.6 Production decline
Section 4: Horizontal Drilling for Mine Degasification and CBM Production
4.1 In-mine horizontal drilling equipment
4.2 Various drilling patterns for mine degasification
4.3 Gas Production and rate of decline
4.4 Horizontal well completion from surface.
4.5 Hydraulic Fracturing of horizontal laterals
4.6 Estimation of gas production from major US coal basins
4.7 Production decline for Horizontal wells.
Section 5: Production Engineering with gas and water management
5.1 Wellhead dewatering operation and well head equipment
5.2 Water treatment and disposal
5.3 Gas gathering system
5.4 Gas Compression
5.5 Plugging and abandonment of wells
5.6 Economic analysis of CBM Projects
Section 6: Gas Processing and Utilization
6.1 Introduction to Gas Processing for market
6.2 Oxygen rejection
6.3 Water rejection
6.4 CO2 rejection
6.5 N2 rejection.
6.6 Processing gas for derivatives< such as, LNG, Diesel, aviation fuels,
6.7 Use of raw gas for chemical plants
Details
- No. of pages:
- 550
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st February 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128159972
About the Editor
Pramod Thakur
Dr. Pramod C Thakur is the president of a consulting firm, Expert Solutions for Mine Safety (ESMS) LLC, in Morgantown, West Virginia, USA, and an adjunct professor at the West Virginia University. He served the coal industry for 50 years. He began his career designing mine ventilation with Andrew Yule & Co for 8 years. During his last 42 years with CONOCO, CONSOL Energy and Murray Energy, he developed four different techniques for mine degasification and coalbed methane production. He researched respirable dust control and diesel exhaust dispersion at the Pennsylvania State University. These techniques are used not only in the United States but also in many countries overseas. Appointed by the Governor of West Virginia, he served as a commissioner for 18 years and wrote the WV Diesel Regulations that serves as a model for the global coal industry. He is a distinguished alumnus of IIT(ISM), India, and a Centennial Fellow of the Pennsylvania State University. He is a member of the Society of Mining, Metallurgy, and Exploration (SME), USA, since 1969. He has written four books on mine ventilation and coalbed methane control and published more than 50 papers in technical journals. He has been awarded the Howard Hartmann and Howard Eavenson Award for excellent work in mine ventilation engineering and mine health and safety by the SME.
Affiliations and Expertise
Coal Seam Degasification, CONSOL Energy, Morgantown, WV, USA
Steve Schatzel
Steven Schatzel, PhD, is Lead Research Scientist in the Office of Mine Safety and Health Research at the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health in Pittsburgh.
The three editors of the publication are board members of the North American Coal Bed Methane Forum (NACBMF), and they represent industry, academia and government. Each has more than 25 years of experience in coal bed methane research, field work, and instruction. The NACBMF has organized conferences to advance mine safety and to increase production of coal bed methane as a worldwide energy resource. For 28 years the Forum has provided an opportunity for an exchange of information on coal bed methane research and technology between the public and private sectors. The NACBMF is governed by a Board of Directors and consists of representatives from the coal bed methane industry, coal and gas industries, gas marketing and service industries. The length and breadth of experience embodied in the NACBMF Board of Directors makes this group exceedingly qualified to produce this book.
Affiliations and Expertise
Office of Mine Safety and Health Research, National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health, Pittsburgh, PA, USA
Kashy Aminian
Kashy Aminian, PhD, is Professor of Petroleum and Natural Gas Exploration and Engineering in the College of Engineering and Mineral Resources at West Virginia University in Morgantown, West Virginia.
Affiliations and Expertise
Petroleum and Natural Gas Exploration and Engineering, West Virginia University in Morgantown, USA
Gary Rodvelt
Gary Rodvelt is the chief advisor for global technical services for Halliburton Energy Services in Canonsburg, PA. He has over 37 years’ experience in hydraulic fracturing of coal seams, tight shales and conventional reservoirs for natural gas. He holds a BS degree in nuclear engineering from Kansas State University. He has been a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineering since 1980. He has published more than a dozen technical papers and co-editor of two books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Advisor, Global Technical Services, Halliburton Energy Services, USA
Morgan Mosser
Morgan Mosser is a consultant with Mosser Resource Consulting LLC. He began his career working in the southwestern Pennsylvania coal fields for US Steel Corporation and advanced his career through various management positions with several coal companies before becoming vice president of operations at Anker Energy. He holds Mine Foreman Certificates in three states: Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Maryland. During his 28 years of experience in the coal industry he developed, operated and managed 12 surface/underground coal mines in three states. He completed a BS in mining engineering from West Virginia University and a MBA from Waynesburg College and is a Certified Project Manager Professional (PMP). Six of the projects under his management were selected for the prestigious R&D 100 Awards.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant, Mosser Resource Consulting, USA
Joeseph D'Amico
D’Amico is president of D’Amico Technologies in Baltimore, Maryland, USA. He is a graduate of Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. He has over 40 years’ experience in gas processing and utilization. He was the president of Nitro-Tech Engineering for 30 years when he built plants to separate helium from natural gas. He was a vice president of Alfa Foundation Coal Company, responsible for processing CBM for the market. He also has expertise in producing liquid fuel, such as diesel and aviation fuel, from CBM.
Affiliations and Expertise
President, D’Amico Technologies, USA