Coal Bed Methane

Dr. Pramod C Thakur is the president of a consulting firm, Expert Solutions for Mine Safety (ESMS) LLC, in Morgantown, West Virginia, USA, and an adjunct professor at the West Virginia University. He served the coal industry for 50 years. He began his career designing mine ventilation with Andrew Yule & Co for 8 years. During his last 42 years with CONOCO, CONSOL Energy and Murray Energy, he developed four different techniques for mine degasification and coalbed methane production. He researched respirable dust control and diesel exhaust dispersion at the Pennsylvania State University. These techniques are used not only in the United States but also in many countries overseas. Appointed by the Governor of West Virginia, he served as a commissioner for 18 years and wrote the WV Diesel Regulations that serves as a model for the global coal industry. He is a distinguished alumnus of IIT(ISM), India, and a Centennial Fellow of the Pennsylvania State University. He is a member of the Society of Mining, Metallurgy, and Exploration (SME), USA, since 1969. He has written four books on mine ventilation and coalbed methane control and published more than 50 papers in technical journals. He has been awarded the Howard Hartmann and Howard Eavenson Award for excellent work in mine ventilation engineering and mine health and safety by the SME.