Coal and Peat Fires: A Global Perspective
1st Edition
Volume 5: Case Studies – Advances in Field and Laboratory Research
Description
Coal and Peat Fires: A Global Perspective, Volume Five: Case Studies - Advances in Field and Laboratory Research, the companion to volumes 1-4, includes the latest research findings about coal and peat fires in the United States, China, India, France, Spain, Poland, and Ireland. Included are chapters about the discovery of microarthropods at two mine fires, the oldest recorded uses of burning coal, the effects of combustion and coal waste on a riverine system, remote sensing analysis of coal fires, gas explosion and spontaneous combustion experiments, and phases associated with the by-products of combustion. This essential reference, along with volumes 1-4, includes a companion website with an interactive world map of coal and peat fires, a collection of slide presentations, research data, and videos: https://www.elsevier.com/books-and-journals/book-companion/9780128498859
Key Features
- Authored by world-renowned experts in coal and peat fires
- Global in scope -- covers case studies about fires around the world
- Includes beautiful color illustrations, valuable research data, a companion website with additional resources, and a periodically updated world map of coal and peat fires
Readership
Mining and combustion engineers; coal and peat geologists; mineralogists and petrologists; geophysicists; geochronologists; hydrologists; environmental and remote sensing scientists; entomologists; public-health officials; and anyone interested in coal and peat fires
Table of Contents
1. The Earliest Known Uses of Coal as a Fuel: Paleolithic, Mesolithic, and Bronze Age Coal Fires
Glenn B. Stracher, J. Marion Wampler, Li Jun, Wang Yongqiang
2. Coal-Fire Microarthropods from the Centralia, Pennsylvania and Healy, Alaska Mine Fires
Glenn B. Stracher, Jimmy Wedincamp, Breana Simmons, John P. Shields, Yelena White, Melissa A. Nolter, Anupma Prakash, Nancy Lindsley-Griffin (late)
3. Coal Fires of Northeastern Pennsylvania
Harold J. Aurand Jr., Melissa A. Nolter, Daniel H. Vice
4. The Summit Hill Coal-Mine Fire, Pennsylvania
Daniel H. Vice, Harold Aurand, Jr., Nicole M. Andel
5. Modern and Ancient Coal Fires in the Powder River Basin, Wyoming and Montana
Edward L. Heffern, Catherine A. Riihimaki, Peter W. Reiners
6. The Occurrence and Use of Coal Cinders in Washington State
William Kombol, Daniel H. Vice
7. The Spontaneous Combustion of Coal Mine Waste and Stream Effects in the El Bierzo Coalfield, Spain
Joana Ribeiro, Isabel Suárez-Ruiz, Deolinda Flores
8. Analyzing the Status of Thermal Events in Longwall Coal-Mine Gobs
Jianwei Cheng
9. Gases Generated During the Low-Temperature Oxidation and Pyrolysis of Coal and the Effects on Methane-Air Flammable Limits
Zhenmin Luo, Tao Wang, Fangmin Cheng
10. Determination of the Characteristics of Coal-Spontaneous Combustion and the Danger Zone
Deng Jun, Zhao Jingyu, Xiao Yang, Zhang Yanni, Wang Caiping
11. Quantification of the Environmental Impact of Coal Fires: Xinjiang, China
Zeng Qiang, Pu Yan, Nie Jing, Cao Zhanmin
12. Colloid Technology for Preventing and Extinguishing the Spontaneous Combustion of Coal
Zhai Xiaowei
13. Crystallochemical Behavior of Slag Minerals and the Occurrence of Potentially New Mineral Species from Lapanouse-de-Sévérac, France
Lukasz Kruszewski, Pierre Gatel, Vincent Thiéry, Izabela Moszumańska, Danuta Kusy
14. The Burning Coal Heap of La Ricamarie, Loire Coal Basin, France
Vincent Thiéry, Bernard Guy, Łukasz Kruszewski, Jean-François Carpentier
15. Burning Coal-Mine Collieries in the Jharia Coalfield of India
Hartwig Gielisch, Glenn B. Stracher
16. Evidence of Human Health Impacts from Uncontrolled Coal Fires in Jharia, India
Aarinola Halimah Balogun, Upasana Dhar, Robert B. Finkelman, Sukalyan Chakraborty, Olalekan Olanipekun, Wasim Akram Shaikh, Glenn B. Stracher
17. Environmental Monitoring in the Jharia Coalfield, India: Vegetation Indices and Surface Temperature Measurements
Varinder Saini, Ravi P. Gupta, Manoj K. Arora
18. Remote Sensing Techniques for Detecting Self-Heated Hot Spots on Coal Waste Dumps in Upper Silesia, Poland
Adam Nádudvari, Justyna Ciesielczuk
19. Geochemical Behavior of Trace Elements in the Upper and Lower Silesian Basin Coal-Fire Gob Piles of Poland
Lukasz Kruszewski
20. Peat Fires in Ireland
Nuria Prat-Guitart, Ciaran Nugent, Enda Mullen, Fraser J.G. Mitchell, Donna Hawthorne, Claire M. Belcher, Jonathan M. Yearslsey
Details
- No. of pages:
- 542
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 26th November 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128498842
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128498859
About the Editor
Glenn Stracher
Dr. Glenn B. Stracher is Professor Emeritus of Geology and Physics at East Georgia State College, University System of Georgia, Swainsboro, Georgia, USA. After receiving his M.S. in Geology and a Ph.D. in Geology and Engineering Mechanics from the University of Nebraska, he served as a Lady Davis Scholar at the Institute of Earth Sciences, Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Israel. He was also nominated by the United Nations as a Fulbright Scholar while in graduate school before completing his postdoctoral work in Israel. Dr. Stracher is the former chair of the Geological Society of America’s Coal Geology Division and served on the society’s External Awards Committee. He is the co-author of three chemical thermodynamics books, published in English and Japanese and taught graduate level courses in this subject at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta. In 2010, he was named a University System of Georgia “Shining Star,” by the state’s Board of Regents, for excellence in research and teaching. In 2015, he was named a Geological Society of America Fellow for his contributions to coal-fires science.
Trained as a structural geologist, mineralogist, and metamorphic petrologist, the main focus of his research since 1995; and for which he is internationally known, is coal fires burning around the world. In addition to numerous peer-reviewed publications about coal fires, he has convened coal-fires symposia with the American Association for the Advancement of Science and the Geological Society of America (GSA), and led four GSA National coal-fires field trips. Dr. Stracher is the editor of the Geological Society of America book, Geology of Coal Fires: Case Studies from Around the World. He also edited the International Journal of Coal Geology special publication, Coal Fires Burning Around the World: A Global Catastrophe.
His latest project is a four-volume book published by Elsevier and entitled Coal and Peat Fires: A Global Perspective http://www.elsevierdirect.com/brochures/coalpeatfires/index.html
The China University of Mining and Technology in Xuzhou, Jiangsu, has invited him to teach short courses about coal and peat fires using this four-volume book. He has also received an invitation to visit and do research at Tianjin University in China.
Dr. Stracher appears in two National Geographic Channel (NGC) movies about coal-fires: Wild Fires, part of a seven part NGC series entitled Built for Destruction, and the more recent movie, Underground Inferno, that has won several international film-festival awards. Currently, he is working with historian Timo Hauge at the German Mining Museum in Bochum, Germany, on a permanent display about mine fires. The display in the 37,000 square foot museum will open in 2018 and feature much of Dr. Stracher’s work, as well as photos taken by Glenn and Janet Stracher during their numerous field expeditions. The German Mining Museum is the most famous mining museum in the world. The web address of the museum is: http://www.bergbaumuseum.de/index.php/en.
Dr. Glenn B. Stracher and his wife, Janet, were recently the guests of four universities in China, where Dr. Stracher gave six presentations. In addition to the 2,000 page, four-volume book Dr. Stracher published with Elsevier, entitled Coal and Peat Fires: A Global Perspective, he recently signed a contract with the company to publish a fifth volume entitled Coal and Peat Fires: New Global Perspectives. The latest work is scheduled for publication late in 2017 or 2018. The fifth volume will include contributions from engineers and scientists in China. The Strachers have been invited to return to China at a later date, where Dr. Stracher would serve as a visiting professor at the China University of Mining and Technology and the Xi’an University of Science and Technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
East Georgia State College, Swainsboro, GA, USA