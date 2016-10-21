Coagulopathy, An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America, Volume 28-4

This issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America focuses on Coagulopathy, and is edited by Drs. Jeffrey Bennett and Elie Ferneini. Articles will include: Perioperative Patient Evaluation: What the Oral Surgeon Needs to Know; Hypercoagulable States: What the Oral Surgeon Needs to Know; ASA, Plavix, and Other Antiplatelet Medications: What the Oral Surgeon Needs to Know; Heparin and Lovenox: What the Oral Surgeon Needs to Know; Blood Products: What the Oral Surgeon Needs to Know; Interventional Radiology and Bleeding Disorders: What the Oral Surgeon Needs to Know; Platelet Disorders: What the Oral Surgeon Needs to Know; Systemic Disease and Bleeding disorders: What the Oral Surgeon Needs to Know; Hemophilia: What the Oral Surgeon Needs to Know; Damage Control Resuscitation: What the Oral Surgeon Needs to Know; Hemostasis Agents: What the Oral Surgeon Needs to Know; Coumadin and Newer Agents: What the Oral Surgeon Needs to Know; and more!