Coagulopathy, An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America, Volume 28-4
1st Edition
This issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America focuses on Coagulopathy, and is edited by Drs. Jeffrey Bennett and Elie Ferneini. Articles will include: Perioperative Patient Evaluation: What the Oral Surgeon Needs to Know; Hypercoagulable States: What the Oral Surgeon Needs to Know; ASA, Plavix, and Other Antiplatelet Medications: What the Oral Surgeon Needs to Know; Heparin and Lovenox: What the Oral Surgeon Needs to Know; Blood Products: What the Oral Surgeon Needs to Know; Interventional Radiology and Bleeding Disorders: What the Oral Surgeon Needs to Know; Platelet Disorders: What the Oral Surgeon Needs to Know; Systemic Disease and Bleeding disorders: What the Oral Surgeon Needs to Know; Hemophilia: What the Oral Surgeon Needs to Know; Damage Control Resuscitation: What the Oral Surgeon Needs to Know; Hemostasis Agents: What the Oral Surgeon Needs to Know; Coumadin and Newer Agents: What the Oral Surgeon Needs to Know; and more!
- English
- © Elsevier 2016
- 21st October 2016
- Elsevier
- 9780323477109
- 9780323476911
Jeffrey Bennett Author
Associate Professor, Department of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, School of Dental Medicine, University of Connecticut, Farmington, CT
Elie Ferneini Author
Assistant Clinical Professor, University of Connecticut Greater Waterbury Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons Waterbury, CT