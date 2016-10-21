Coagulopathy, An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323476911, 9780323477109

Coagulopathy, An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America, Volume 28-4

1st Edition

Authors: Jeffrey Bennett Elie Ferneini
eBook ISBN: 9780323477109
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323476911
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 21st October 2016
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America focuses on Coagulopathy, and is edited by Drs. Jeffrey Bennett and Elie Ferneini. Articles will include: Perioperative Patient Evaluation: What the Oral Surgeon Needs to Know; Hypercoagulable States: What the Oral Surgeon Needs to Know; ASA, Plavix, and Other Antiplatelet Medications: What the Oral Surgeon Needs to Know; Heparin and Lovenox: What the Oral Surgeon Needs to Know; Blood Products: What the Oral Surgeon Needs to Know; Interventional Radiology and Bleeding Disorders: What the Oral Surgeon Needs to Know; Platelet Disorders: What the Oral Surgeon Needs to Know; Systemic Disease and Bleeding disorders: What the Oral Surgeon Needs to Know; Hemophilia: What the Oral Surgeon Needs to Know; Damage Control Resuscitation: What the Oral Surgeon Needs to Know; Hemostasis Agents: What the Oral Surgeon Needs to Know; Coumadin and Newer Agents: What the Oral Surgeon Needs to Know; and more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323477109
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323476911

About the Authors

Jeffrey Bennett Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, School of Dental Medicine, University of Connecticut, Farmington, CT

Elie Ferneini Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Clinical Professor, University of Connecticut Greater Waterbury Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons Waterbury, CT

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.