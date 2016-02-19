Coagulation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126262506, 9780323159043

Coagulation

1st Edition

Current Research and Clinical Applications

Editors: Gottfried Schmer
eBook ISBN: 9780323159043
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 250
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Coagulation: Current Research and Clinical Applications presents the proceedings of a symposium on Current Topics in Coagulation, held in Seattle, Washington on May 18–19, 1972. This book discusses the advances in basic and applied science, with a focus on molecular biology and artificial organs. Organized into four parts encompassing 13 chapters, this book examines the clinical laboratory problems related to coagulation. This text then reviews the significant developments in the field of blood coagulation, with a focus on soluble protein and other components of the coagulation process. Other chapters explore the threat of consumption coagulopathy, diagnosis, and management. This text also discusses the significant contributions of clinical medicine in unifying the concept of consumption coagulopathy or disseminated intravascular coagulation. The final chapter deals with affinity chromatography, which has been used extensively in biochemical research and the most specific purification procedure. This book is a valuable resource to bioengineers, pathologists, and hematologists.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Coagulation Concepts and Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation

Modern Concept of Blood Coagulation

Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation: Principles of Diagnosis and Management

Intravascular Coagulation—Acute and Chronic—Disseminated and Local

New Assays in Coagulation

The Application of Solid-phase Radioassays in Clinical Coagulation

Studies on the Detection of the Carrier State of Classic Hemophilia (Factor VIII Deficiency)

The Kinetic Evaluation of Hemostasis

An Immunologic Specific Method for the Assay of Fibrin or Fibrinogen Cleavage Products

Therapy of Coagulation Defects

Acquired Inhibitors in Coagulation

Hemophilia Home Care Program

The Biocompatible Surface

Artificial Heart Valve Hydraulics

Prosthetic Arteries and Valves: Thrombogenicity, Healing and Design

New Approaches to Non-Thrombogenic Materials

The Chemical Binding of Clotting Inhibitors to Agarose: Its Use and Significance in Laboratory Medicine

Subject Index


Details

No. of pages:
250
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1973
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323159043

About the Editor

Gottfried Schmer

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.