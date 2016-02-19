Coagulation
1st Edition
Current Research and Clinical Applications
Description
Coagulation: Current Research and Clinical Applications presents the proceedings of a symposium on Current Topics in Coagulation, held in Seattle, Washington on May 18–19, 1972. This book discusses the advances in basic and applied science, with a focus on molecular biology and artificial organs. Organized into four parts encompassing 13 chapters, this book examines the clinical laboratory problems related to coagulation. This text then reviews the significant developments in the field of blood coagulation, with a focus on soluble protein and other components of the coagulation process. Other chapters explore the threat of consumption coagulopathy, diagnosis, and management. This text also discusses the significant contributions of clinical medicine in unifying the concept of consumption coagulopathy or disseminated intravascular coagulation. The final chapter deals with affinity chromatography, which has been used extensively in biochemical research and the most specific purification procedure. This book is a valuable resource to bioengineers, pathologists, and hematologists.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Coagulation Concepts and Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation
Modern Concept of Blood Coagulation
Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation: Principles of Diagnosis and Management
Intravascular Coagulation—Acute and Chronic—Disseminated and Local
New Assays in Coagulation
The Application of Solid-phase Radioassays in Clinical Coagulation
Studies on the Detection of the Carrier State of Classic Hemophilia (Factor VIII Deficiency)
The Kinetic Evaluation of Hemostasis
An Immunologic Specific Method for the Assay of Fibrin or Fibrinogen Cleavage Products
Therapy of Coagulation Defects
Acquired Inhibitors in Coagulation
Hemophilia Home Care Program
The Biocompatible Surface
Artificial Heart Valve Hydraulics
Prosthetic Arteries and Valves: Thrombogenicity, Healing and Design
New Approaches to Non-Thrombogenic Materials
The Chemical Binding of Clotting Inhibitors to Agarose: Its Use and Significance in Laboratory Medicine
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1973
- Published:
- 1st January 1973
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323159043