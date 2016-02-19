Coagulation: Current Research and Clinical Applications presents the proceedings of a symposium on Current Topics in Coagulation, held in Seattle, Washington on May 18–19, 1972. This book discusses the advances in basic and applied science, with a focus on molecular biology and artificial organs. Organized into four parts encompassing 13 chapters, this book examines the clinical laboratory problems related to coagulation. This text then reviews the significant developments in the field of blood coagulation, with a focus on soluble protein and other components of the coagulation process. Other chapters explore the threat of consumption coagulopathy, diagnosis, and management. This text also discusses the significant contributions of clinical medicine in unifying the concept of consumption coagulopathy or disseminated intravascular coagulation. The final chapter deals with affinity chromatography, which has been used extensively in biochemical research and the most specific purification procedure. This book is a valuable resource to bioengineers, pathologists, and hematologists.