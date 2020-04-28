Coagulation/Endothelial Dysfunction ,An Issue of Critical Care Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323712538

Coagulation/Endothelial Dysfunction ,An Issue of Critical Care Clinics, Volume 36-2

1st Edition

Editors: Hernando Gomez Joseph Carcillo
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323712538
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th April 2020
Page Count: 240
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Critical Care Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Hernando Gomez Danies and Joseph Carcillo, focuses on Coagulation/Endothelial Dysfunction. This is one of four issues each year selected by the series consulting editor, Dr. John Kellum. Articles in this issue include, but are not limited to: Cell-cell communication breakdown and endothelial dysfunction; Role of the Tie2/Angiopoetin pathway in endothelial dysfunction; The Glycocalyx; Platelet activation and endothelial dysfunction; Role of antithrombin III and tissue factor pathway; Red blood cell dysfunction; Microvascular hemodynamics, autoregulation and mechanotransduction control of blood flow distribution; Nitric oxide and endothelial dysfunction; Microvascular dysfunction; Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome and atypical HUS; Thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura, Heparin induced thrombocytopenia and Disseminated intravascular coagulation in the critically ill; Thrombocytopenia associated multiple organ failure (TAMOF); Meningococcemia; Immune consequences of endothelial dysfunction during sepsis; Therapeutic targets in thrombotic microangiopathies with a focus on endothelial disorders; and Coagulation disorders in HLH/Macrophage activation syndrome.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
28th April 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323712538

About the Editors

Hernando Gomez Editor

Joseph Carcillo Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.