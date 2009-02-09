Coagulation and Hemostasis in Liver Disease: Controversies and Advances, An Issue of Clinics in Liver Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437704952

Coagulation and Hemostasis in Liver Disease: Controversies and Advances, An Issue of Clinics in Liver Disease, Volume 13-1

1st Edition

Authors: Arun J. Sanyal Stephen Caldwell
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437704952
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 9th February 2009
Page Count: 240
Description

In this issue, the Guest Editors have focused on recent advances in liver disease related to disturbances in hemostasis and coagulation. The work emphasizes the multifaceted aspects of coagulation disorders in liver disease from hypo-coagulable to hyper-coagulable states and the limitations of conventional tests such as the INR to shed light on relative bleeding risk or on underlying pathophysiology in a given patient. Articles are written by leaders in the field from multiple disciplines and from around the world. In each article, the state of the art is discussed along with its limitations. The issue sheds light on recent advances, explores areas of controversy, and thus, addresses the need of combined clinical and laboratory investigation.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437704952

About the Authors

Arun J. Sanyal Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Charles Caravati Professor and Chair , Division of Gastroenterology, Hepatology, and Nutrition, Department of Internal Medicine, School of Medicine, Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, Virginia

Stephen Caldwell Author

