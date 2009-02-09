Coagulation and Hemostasis in Liver Disease: Controversies and Advances, An Issue of Clinics in Liver Disease, Volume 13-1

In this issue, the Guest Editors have focused on recent advances in liver disease related to disturbances in hemostasis and coagulation. The work emphasizes the multifaceted aspects of coagulation disorders in liver disease from hypo-coagulable to hyper-coagulable states and the limitations of conventional tests such as the INR to shed light on relative bleeding risk or on underlying pathophysiology in a given patient. Articles are written by leaders in the field from multiple disciplines and from around the world. In each article, the state of the art is discussed along with its limitations. The issue sheds light on recent advances, explores areas of controversy, and thus, addresses the need of combined clinical and laboratory investigation.