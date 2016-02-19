Coactive Forest Management

This book provides a theoretical basis and a collection of management science tools that account for the interactions between different components of a managed forest ecosystem. Accounting for these interactions is the rapid evolution of forest management away from a traditional agricultural commodities production problem to a multi-output problem that gives equivalent emphasis to nonmarket goods and the health of forest ecosystem itself. The book is a comprehensive theoretical demonstration of the breakdown of traditional benefit/cost analysis in the presence of forest ecosystem (or demand) inteactions and is followed by a set of management science (optimization) procedures that address these interactions and better capture the ecosystem function.