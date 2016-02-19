Coactive Forest Management - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123518200, 9780323138475

Coactive Forest Management

1st Edition

Authors: Author Unknown
eBook ISBN: 9780323138475
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 3rd December 1992
Page Count: 189
Description

This book provides a theoretical basis and a collection of management science tools that account for the interactions between different components of a managed forest ecosystem. Accounting for these interactions is the rapid evolution of forest management away from a traditional agricultural commodities production problem to a multi-output problem that gives equivalent emphasis to nonmarket goods and the health of forest ecosystem itself. The book is a comprehensive theoretical demonstration of the breakdown of traditional benefit/cost analysis in the presence of forest ecosystem (or demand) inteactions and is followed by a set of management science (optimization) procedures that address these interactions and better capture the ecosystem function.

Key Features

  • Discusses optimization under conditions of risk and uncertainity in forest management
  • Explores spatial optimization and multi-level optimization in forest management
  • Examines joint production theory and joint cost allocation in forest management

Readership

Forestry professionals, graduate students, forest and other ecosystem modelers, government agencies and practicing natural resource planners

Table of Contents

Introduction. Theory of Joint Production and Joint Costs. Benefit/Cost Analysis with Joint Production. Joint Cost Allocation. Demand Interactions. Constrained Optimization as an Alternative to Benefit Cost Analysis with Joint Production. Accounting for Risk and Uncertainty. Random Right Hand Sides. Random Technical (Yield) Coefficients. Sustainability Revisited. Modeling Dynamic Nonlinearities in Managed Forest Ecosystems. Spatial Optimization. Multilevel Optimization. Synthesis. Bibliography.

Details

No. of pages:
189
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323138475

