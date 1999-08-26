Coaching Process - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750641319

Coaching Process

1st Edition

Principles and Practice for Sport

Editors: Neville Cross John Lyle
Paperback ISBN: 9780750641319
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 26th August 1999
Page Count: 272
Description

The coaching process in sport - what is it? Who is involved? How does it work in practice?

The 'coaching process' is both eclectic and multi-disciplinary. It is the coach's role to manage the various parts of the process to form an effective strategy for improving sports performance in the athlete or team. For this unique book, the editors have brought together a team of expert contributors to answer these questions and to share their experiences in coaching, some at Olympic level.

Table of Contents

Part 1 The Concept of the Coaching Process: The coaching process: an overview (John Lyle); Coaching philosophy and coaching behaviour (John Lyle); Coaching effectiveness (Neville Cross); Part 2 The Application of Sports Science in Coaching: Psychological considerations of effective coaching (Richard Cox); Applied physiology of sports coaching (Andrew Maile); Skill learning principles: implications for coaching practice (Malcolm Fairweather); Biomechanics and its application to coaching practice (Simon Coleman); Part 3 Applying the Coaching Process in Specific Contexts: Coaching children (Neville Cross & Bob Brewer); Individualization of training programmes (Neville Cross); Overtraining and the coaching process (Neville Cross & John Lyle); Coaches' decision making (John Lyle); Coaching and the management of performance systems (John Lyle).

Details

No. of pages:
272
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
Paperback ISBN:
9780750641319

About the Editor

Neville Cross

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer in Sport and Leisure Studies, Faculty of Education, The University of Edinburgh, Edinburgh, UK

John Lyle

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Sports Coaching, Leeds Metropolitan University, Leeds, UK

