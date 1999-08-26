The coaching process in sport - what is it? Who is involved? How does it work in practice?



The 'coaching process' is both eclectic and multi-disciplinary. It is the coach's role to manage the various parts of the process to form an effective strategy for improving sports performance in the athlete or team. For this unique book, the editors have brought together a team of expert contributors to answer these questions and to share their experiences in coaching, some at Olympic level.