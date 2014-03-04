Co-operative and Energy Efficient Body Area and Wireless Sensor Networks for Healthcare Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128007365, 9780128008317

Co-operative and Energy Efficient Body Area and Wireless Sensor Networks for Healthcare Applications

1st Edition

Authors: Akram Alomainy Raffaele Di Bari Qammer Abbasi Yifan Chen
Paperback ISBN: 9780128007365
eBook ISBN: 9780128008317
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 4th March 2014
Page Count: 60
Description

With the advances in small and low-cost radio transceivers and RF front-ends development, the possibility of applying ubiquitous and non-invasive sensors integrated into user’s daily clothing and living activities seems more feasible. The ability to share data increases the usefulness of personal information devices, providing features not possible with independent isolated devices. Current wireless sensor solutions are limited in that they do not provide the means to overcome obstacles and shadowing of propagating radio waves. Thus for reliable communications an increase in power consumption is required, reducing battery life. This book addresses the limitations outlined above by designing efficient and compact antenna systems. These systems will be cooperative and also aware of the surrounding environment and neighboring units, providing efficient and low power wireless connectivity for personal area network (PAN) and body area network (BAN) applications.

Key Features

  • Analysis of wearable antenna design and performance
  • Addresses the Influence of body-worn antennas on radio channels and radio device performance from a power and error rate perspective.
  • Cooperative networking principles applied to body area networks, showing the pros and cons of such concepts
  • Real life case scenarios using ECG sample signals for potential application to healthcare monitoring.

Readership

University researchers and R&D engineers in industry

Table of Contents

Introduction

Chapter 1. Introduction to Body Area and Wireless Sensor Networks

Chapter 2. Frequency Band Allocation for Body Area Networks

Chapter 3. Antenna Design Requirements for Wireless BAN and WSNs

3.1 Theoretical Considerations

3.2 Wearable Antenna Designs for Wireless BAN/PAN

3.3 Integrated Antenna in Compact Wireless Body-Worn Sensor

Chapter 4. Cooperative and Low-Power Wireless Sensor Networks for Body-Centric Applications

4.1 Practical Considerations of the Body-Centric Wireless Sensor Network

4.2 Experimental Investigations and Analyses

Chapter 5. Design of Body-Worn Radar-Based Sensors for Vital Sign Monitoring

5.1 System Architecture and Propagation Model

5.2 Signal Processing Algorithm and Simulation Examples

Chapter 6. Conclusions

References

Details

No. of pages:
60
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128007365
eBook ISBN:
9780128008317

About the Author

Akram Alomainy

Affiliations and Expertise

Queen Mary, University of London, UK

Raffaele Di Bari

Affiliations and Expertise

EADS Astrium, UK.

Qammer Abbasi

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Engineering and Technology, Pakistan, India.

Yifan Chen

Affiliations and Expertise

South University of Science and Technology of China, China.

Ratings and Reviews

