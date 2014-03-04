Co-operative and Energy Efficient Body Area and Wireless Sensor Networks for Healthcare Applications
1st Edition
Description
With the advances in small and low-cost radio transceivers and RF front-ends development, the possibility of applying ubiquitous and non-invasive sensors integrated into user’s daily clothing and living activities seems more feasible. The ability to share data increases the usefulness of personal information devices, providing features not possible with independent isolated devices. Current wireless sensor solutions are limited in that they do not provide the means to overcome obstacles and shadowing of propagating radio waves. Thus for reliable communications an increase in power consumption is required, reducing battery life. This book addresses the limitations outlined above by designing efficient and compact antenna systems. These systems will be cooperative and also aware of the surrounding environment and neighboring units, providing efficient and low power wireless connectivity for personal area network (PAN) and body area network (BAN) applications.
Key Features
- Analysis of wearable antenna design and performance
- Addresses the Influence of body-worn antennas on radio channels and radio device performance from a power and error rate perspective.
- Cooperative networking principles applied to body area networks, showing the pros and cons of such concepts
- Real life case scenarios using ECG sample signals for potential application to healthcare monitoring.
Readership
University researchers and R&D engineers in industry
Table of Contents
Introduction
Chapter 1. Introduction to Body Area and Wireless Sensor Networks
Chapter 2. Frequency Band Allocation for Body Area Networks
Chapter 3. Antenna Design Requirements for Wireless BAN and WSNs
3.1 Theoretical Considerations
3.2 Wearable Antenna Designs for Wireless BAN/PAN
3.3 Integrated Antenna in Compact Wireless Body-Worn Sensor
Chapter 4. Cooperative and Low-Power Wireless Sensor Networks for Body-Centric Applications
4.1 Practical Considerations of the Body-Centric Wireless Sensor Network
4.2 Experimental Investigations and Analyses
Chapter 5. Design of Body-Worn Radar-Based Sensors for Vital Sign Monitoring
5.1 System Architecture and Propagation Model
5.2 Signal Processing Algorithm and Simulation Examples
Chapter 6. Conclusions
References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 60
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 4th March 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128007365
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128008317
About the Author
Akram Alomainy
Affiliations and Expertise
Queen Mary, University of London, UK
Raffaele Di Bari
Affiliations and Expertise
EADS Astrium, UK.
Qammer Abbasi
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Engineering and Technology, Pakistan, India.
Yifan Chen
Affiliations and Expertise
South University of Science and Technology of China, China.