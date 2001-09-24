Co- and Posttranslational Proteolysis of Proteins - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780121227234, 9780080542447

Co- and Posttranslational Proteolysis of Proteins, Volume 22

3rd Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Ross Dalbey David Sigman
eBook ISBN: 9780080542447
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121227234
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 24th September 2001
Page Count: 509
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
165.41
140.60
110.00
93.50
180.00
153.00
137.00
116.45
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
150.00
127.50
165.00
140.25
100.00
85.00
124.00
105.40
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Preface.

Signal Peptide Processing: The Eubacterial Lipoprotein-Specific (Type II) Signal Peptidase. Bacterial Type I Signal Peptidases. Structure and Function of the Endoplasmic Reticulum Signal Peptidase Complex. Mitochondrial Processing Peptidase/Mitochondrial Intermediate Peptidase. Chloroplast and Mitochondrial Type I Signal Peptidases. Type IV Prepilin Leader Peptidases.

Proprocessing: The Prohormone Convertases and Precursor Processing in Protein Biosynthesis. Furin. Cellular Limited Proteolysis of Precursor Proteins and Peptides. Yeast Kex2 Protease. The Enzymology of PC1 and PC2.

Other Proteases That Cleave Proteins: Self-Processing of Subunits of the Proteasome. Tsp and Related Tail-Specific Proteases. Co- and Posttranslational Processing: The Removal of Methionine. Carboxypeptidases E and D.

Author Index. Subject Index.

Description

This volume examines a number of different proteases, a type of enzyme, that are required in order for the change to a biologically active mature protein to occur. The discussion of these various proteases is rarely undertaken in one volume and will serve as a great resource for scientists studying the group of proteases on signal peptide processing as well as those working on propeptide processing. These areas of research do not normally overlap, and yet they are each of common importance to the same cell processes.

Readership

Biochemists, Cell Biologists, Molecular Biologists, Biophysicists, and Microbiologists.

Details

No. of pages:
509
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080542447
Hardcover ISBN:
9780121227234

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Ross Dalbey Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Ohio State University, Columbus, U.S.A.

David Sigman Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California School of Medicine, Los Angeles, California, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.