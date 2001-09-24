Co- and Posttranslational Proteolysis of Proteins, Volume 22
3rd Edition
Table of Contents
Preface.
Signal Peptide Processing: The Eubacterial Lipoprotein-Specific (Type II) Signal Peptidase. Bacterial Type I Signal Peptidases. Structure and Function of the Endoplasmic Reticulum Signal Peptidase Complex. Mitochondrial Processing Peptidase/Mitochondrial Intermediate Peptidase. Chloroplast and Mitochondrial Type I Signal Peptidases. Type IV Prepilin Leader Peptidases.
Proprocessing: The Prohormone Convertases and Precursor Processing in Protein Biosynthesis. Furin. Cellular Limited Proteolysis of Precursor Proteins and Peptides. Yeast Kex2 Protease. The Enzymology of PC1 and PC2.
Other Proteases That Cleave Proteins: Self-Processing of Subunits of the Proteasome. Tsp and Related Tail-Specific Proteases. Co- and Posttranslational Processing: The Removal of Methionine. Carboxypeptidases E and D.
Author Index. Subject Index.
Description
This volume examines a number of different proteases, a type of enzyme, that are required in order for the change to a biologically active mature protein to occur. The discussion of these various proteases is rarely undertaken in one volume and will serve as a great resource for scientists studying the group of proteases on signal peptide processing as well as those working on propeptide processing. These areas of research do not normally overlap, and yet they are each of common importance to the same cell processes.
Readership
Biochemists, Cell Biologists, Molecular Biologists, Biophysicists, and Microbiologists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 509
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2002
- Published:
- 24th September 2001
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080542447
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121227234
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Ross Dalbey Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Ohio State University, Columbus, U.S.A.
David Sigman Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California School of Medicine, Los Angeles, California, U.S.A.