CNS and Behavioural Pharmacology
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Sixth International Congress of Pharmacology
Description
CNS and Behavioural Pharmacology is the third volume of the proceedings of the Sixth International Congress of Pharmacology, organized by the Finnish Pharmacological Society and held in Helsinki, Finland, on July 20-25, 1975. Contributors focus on the findings concerning the central nervous system (CNS) and on the developments in behavioral pharmacology and related areas of research. This volume has 33 chapters divided into five sections. After discussing the application of psychopharmacology to the conservation of wild animals such as ungulates, this book turns its attention to alcohol dependence and the interactions between neurotransmitters and the hypothalamic releasing hormones. The reader is methodically introduced to the pharmacology of emotive behavior, with emphasis on drug effects in mental and emotional disorders as well as the action of psychotropic drugs on emotions, motivations, and social behavior of animals. The final section is devoted to the pharmacological aspects of the cerebrospinal fluid-transport system. This section covers topics such as the metabolism of biogenic amines in the human CNS; the importance of dopamine metabolism for the clinical effects and side effects of neuroleptics; and composite transport systems for organic acids and bases in choroid plexus. This book will be of interest to scientists representing all the major areas of pharmacology, including clinical pharmacology and toxicology, as well as to internists, psychiatrists, neurologists, and anesthesiologists.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Invited Lectures
Psychopharmacology and Conservation
Pituitary Peptides on Motivational, Learning and Memory Processes
Alcohol Dependence
Alcohol, Anaesthetics and Membranes
Brain Monoamines in Alcohol Selection and Dependence
Variables Affecting the Kinetics and Extent of Tolerance to and Physical Dependence on Ethanol
Genetics and the Pharmacology of Alcohol
Schedules of Ethanol Reinforcement
Physical Dependence and Alcohol Withdrawal Syndrome in man
Concluding Remarks
Interactions of Neurotransmitters and the Hypothalamic Releasing Hormones
Mapping and Relationship of Hypothalamic Neurotransmitters and Hypothalamic Hormones
Brain Catecholamines and ACTH Secretion: Studies on Brain Dopamine Beta Hydroxylase
Effects of Hypothalamic Peptides on the Brain
Brain Monoamines and the Control of Growth Hormone Secretion
Brain Neurotransmitters and the Secretion of the Gonadotropins and Gonadotropin Releasing Hormones
Neurohumoral Factors Controlling Gonadotropin Secretion
Pharmacology of Emotive Behavior
Pharmacology of Emotive Behavior
Effects of Drugs on Behavior Controlled by Noxious Stimuli
Emotional and Motivational Aspects of Drug taking Behavior of Animals
The Influence of Psychotropic Drugs upon Emotions
Experimental Study of the Action of Psychotropic Drugs on Emotions Motivations and Social Behavior of Animals
New Approaches to the Study of Anxiety and Anxiolytic Drugs in Animal
Animal Psychopharmacological Procedures: Predictive Value for Drug Effects in Mental and Emotional Disorders
Symposium on Pharmacology of Emotive Behavior-Closing Remarks
Pharmacological Aspects of CSF-Transport System
Metabolism of Biogenic Amines in the Central Nervous System of Man
Selective Effects of Psychoactive Drugs on Levels of Monoamine Metabolites and Prolactin in Cerebrospinal Fluid of Psychiatric Patients
Determination of Biogenic Amine Metabolites in Cerebrospinal Fluid by Mass Fragmentography — Methods and Biochemical Studies of Depressive Disorders
Significance of Lumbar CSF Metabolite Measurements in Affective Illness
Studies of CSF Amine Metabolites in Affective Illness and in Schizophrenia
Importance of the Dopamine Metabolism for the Clinical Effects and Side Effects of Neuroleptics
Tryptophan and Monoamine Metabolites in CSF in Hepatic Cirrhosis and Neurological Disorders
CSF Amine Metabolites in Various Neurological and Psychiatric Diseases
Ontogenic Aspects on the Elimination of Organic Acids from the CNS
Composite Transport Systems for Organic Acids and Bases in Choroid Plexus
Contents of Volumes 1—6
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 354
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1976
- Published:
- 1st January 1976
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483157788