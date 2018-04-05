CMOS Past, Present and Future provides insight from the basics, to the state-of-the-art of CMOS processing and electrical characterization, including the integration of Group IV semiconductors-based photonics. The book goes into the pitfalls and opportunities associated with the use of hetero-epitaxy on silicon with strain engineering and the integration of photonics and high-mobility channels on a silicon platform. It begins with the basic definitions and equations, but extends to present technologies and challenges, creating a roadmap on the origins of the technology and its evolution to the present, along with a vision for future trends.

The book examines the challenges and opportunities that materials beyond silicon provide, including a close look at high-k materials and metal gate, strain engineering, channel material and mobility, and contacts. The book's key approach is on characterizations, device processing and electrical measurements.