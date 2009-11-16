Clusterin, Volume 104
1st Edition
Table of Contents
. Introduction
Saverio Bettuzzi
2. Clusterin (CLU): From One Gene and Two
Transcripts to Many Proteins
Federica Rizzi, Mariangela Coletta, and Saverio Bettuzzi
3. The Shifting Balance Between CLU Forms
During Tumor Progression
Sabina Pucci and Saverio Bettuzzi
4. Regulation of Clusterin Activity by Calcium
Beata Pajak and Arkadiusz Orzechowski
5. Nuclear CLU (nCLU) and the Fate of the Cell
Saverio Bettuzzi and Federica Rizzi
6. The Chaperone Action of Clusterin and Its Putative Role
in Quality Control of Extracellular Protein Folding
Amy Wyatt, Justin Yerbury, Stephen Poon,
Rebecca Dabbs, and Mark Wilson
7. Cell Protective Functions of Secretory
Clusterin (sCLU)
Gerd Klocks, Markus Baiersdo¨ rfer, and Claudia Koch-Brandt
8. Clusterin: A Multifacet Protein at the Crossroad of
Inflammation and Autoimmunity
Ge´ raldine Falgarone and Gilles Chiocchia
9. Oxidative Stress in Malignant Progression: The Role of Clusterin,
A Sensitive Cellular Biosensor of Free Radicals
Ioannis P. Trougakos and Efstathios S. Gonos
Description
The biological function of clusterin (CLU, also known as ApoJ, SGP2, TRPM2, CLI) has been puzzling researchers since its discovery and characterization in the early 1980s. Approaches such as cloning, expression and functional characterization of the different protein products generated by the CLU gene have now produced a critical mass of information of tremendous biological importance that are teaching us an important lesson in molecular biology of gene expression regulation. This volume brings together the contributions of top researchers in the field, providing an overview and synthesis of the latest thought and findings relating to CLU.
Readership
Researchers and students in the basic and clinical sciences of cancer biology and oncology, plus related areas in genetics, immunology, pharmacology, cell biology, and molecular biology.
