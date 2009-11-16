Clusterin - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123747723, 9780080912257

Clusterin, Volume 104

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Saverio Bettuzzi Sabina Pucci
eBook ISBN: 9780080912257
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123747723
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 16th November 2009
Page Count: 350
Table of Contents

. Introduction

Saverio Bettuzzi

2. Clusterin (CLU): From One Gene and Two

Transcripts to Many Proteins

Federica Rizzi, Mariangela Coletta, and Saverio Bettuzzi

3. The Shifting Balance Between CLU Forms

During Tumor Progression

Sabina Pucci and Saverio Bettuzzi

4. Regulation of Clusterin Activity by Calcium

Beata Pajak and Arkadiusz Orzechowski

5. Nuclear CLU (nCLU) and the Fate of the Cell

Saverio Bettuzzi and Federica Rizzi

6. The Chaperone Action of Clusterin and Its Putative Role

in Quality Control of Extracellular Protein Folding

Amy Wyatt, Justin Yerbury, Stephen Poon,

Rebecca Dabbs, and Mark Wilson

7. Cell Protective Functions of Secretory

Clusterin (sCLU)

Gerd Klocks, Markus Baiersdo¨ rfer, and Claudia Koch-Brandt

8. Clusterin: A Multifacet Protein at the Crossroad of

Inflammation and Autoimmunity

Ge´ raldine Falgarone and Gilles Chiocchia

9. Oxidative Stress in Malignant Progression: The Role of Clusterin,

A Sensitive Cellular Biosensor of Free Radicals

Ioannis P. Trougakos and Efstathios S. Gonos

Description

The biological function of clusterin (CLU, also known as ApoJ, SGP2, TRPM2, CLI) has been puzzling researchers since its discovery and characterization in the early 1980s. Approaches such as cloning, expression and functional characterization of the different protein products generated by the CLU gene have now produced a critical mass of information of tremendous biological importance that are teaching us an important lesson in molecular biology of gene expression regulation. This volume brings together the contributions of top researchers in the field, providing an overview and synthesis of the latest thought and findings relating to CLU.

Readership

Researchers and students in the basic and clinical sciences of cancer biology and oncology, plus related areas in genetics, immunology, pharmacology, cell biology, and molecular biology.

Details

No. of pages:
350
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080912257
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123747723

Reviews

"This classic and essential series presents critical overviews on select aspects of both cancer research and the basic underlying sciences."
-- American Scientist
"Excellent, highly informative, in-depth reviews...expertly written, up-to-date, and well-referenced."
-- Journal of Medicinal Chemistry
"This is a series that has a long tradition of excellence in the field of cancer biology."
-- Doody's Publishing Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Saverio Bettuzzi Serial Volume Editor

Sabina Pucci Serial Volume Editor

