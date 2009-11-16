Clusterin, Part B, Volume 105
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. CLU and prostate cancer.
S. Bettuzzi and F. Rizzi
2. The role of Clusterin (CLU) in malignant transformation and drug resistance in breast carcinomas
Maximino Redondo; Teresa Tellez; María Jose Roldan.
3. CLU and COLON CANCER
The dual face of CLU: from normal to malignant phenotype
Mazzarelli P. Pucci S. Spagnoli L.G.
4. Clusterin (CLU) and lung cancer
F. Panico, 2F. Rizzi, 1L.M. Fabbri, and 2S. Bettuzzi°, 1F. Luppi°
5. CLUSTERIN AND CHEMORESISTANCE
Julie Y. Djeu and Sheng Wei
6. CLU "in and out": looking for a link
Pucci S.1 , Mazzarelli P. 1 , Nucci C. 2, Ricci F. 2, Spagnoli L.G. 1
7. Regulation of CLU gene expression by oncogenes and epigenetic
factors: Implications for tumorigenesis
Arturo Sala, 2 * Saverio Bettuzzi, 3 Sabina Pucci, 1 Olesya Chayka, 4 Michael Dews, and 4 Andrei Thomas-Tikhonenko
8. CONCLUSIONS AND PERSPECTIVES
Saverio Bettuzzi
Description
The biological function of clusterin (CLU, also known as ApoJ, SGP2, TRPM2, CLI) has been puzzling researchers since its discovery and characterization in the early 1980s. Approaches such as cloning, expression and functional characterization of the different protein products generated by the CLU gene have now produced a critical mass of information of tremendous biological importance that are teaching us an important lesson in molecular biology of gene expression regulation. This volume brings together the contributions of top researchers in the field, providing an overview and synthesis of the latest thought and findings relating to CLU.
Readership
Researchers and students in the basic and clinical sciences of cancer biology and oncology, plus related areas in genetics, immunology, pharmacology, cell biology, and molecular biology.
