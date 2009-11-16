Clusterin, Part B - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123814296, 9780123814302

Clusterin, Part B, Volume 105

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Saverio Bettuzzi Sabina Pucci
eBook ISBN: 9780123814302
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123814296
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 16th November 2009
Page Count: 350
Table of Contents

1.    CLU and prostate cancer.

S. Bettuzzi and F. Rizzi

2.    The role of Clusterin (CLU) in malignant transformation and drug resistance in breast carcinomas

Maximino Redondo; Teresa Tellez; María Jose Roldan.

3.    CLU and COLON CANCER

The dual face of CLU: from normal to malignant phenotype

Mazzarelli P. Pucci S. Spagnoli L.G.

 

4.    Clusterin (CLU) and lung cancer

F. Panico, 2F. Rizzi, 1L.M. Fabbri, and 2S. Bettuzzi°, 1F. Luppi°

 

5.    CLUSTERIN AND CHEMORESISTANCE

Julie Y. Djeu and Sheng Wei

6.    CLU "in and out": looking for a link

Pucci S.1 , Mazzarelli P. 1 , Nucci C. 2, Ricci F. 2, Spagnoli L.G. 1

7. Regulation of CLU gene expression by oncogenes and epigenetic
factors: Implications for tumorigenesis

Arturo Sala, 2 * Saverio Bettuzzi, 3 Sabina Pucci, 1 Olesya Chayka, 4 Michael Dews, and 4 Andrei Thomas-Tikhonenko

 

8. CONCLUSIONS AND PERSPECTIVES

Saverio Bettuzzi

Description

The biological function of clusterin (CLU, also known as ApoJ, SGP2, TRPM2, CLI) has been puzzling researchers since its discovery and characterization in the early 1980s. Approaches such as cloning, expression and functional characterization of the different protein products generated by the CLU gene have now produced a critical mass of information of tremendous biological importance that are teaching us an important lesson in molecular biology of gene expression regulation. This volume brings together the contributions of top researchers in the field, providing an overview and synthesis of the latest thought and findings relating to CLU.

Readership

Researchers and students in the basic and clinical sciences of cancer biology and oncology, plus related areas in genetics, immunology, pharmacology, cell biology, and molecular biology.

Reviews

"This classic and essential series presents critical overviews on select aspects of both cancer research and the basic underlying sciences."
-- American Scientist
"Excellent, highly informative, in-depth reviews...expertly written, up-to-date, and well-referenced."
-- Journal of Medicinal Chemistry
"This is a series that has a long tradition of excellence in the field of cancer biology."
-- Doody's Publishing Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Saverio Bettuzzi Serial Volume Editor

Sabina Pucci Serial Volume Editor

