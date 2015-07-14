Cloud Storage Security
1st Edition
A Practical Guide
Table of Contents
- Chapter 1. Data in the Cloud
- 1.1 Definitions and History
- 1.2 Privacy and Security Concepts and Issues
- 1.3 Cloud Storage
- 1.4 Cloud-Based Data Sharing
- 1.5 Summary
- References
- Chapter 2. Application Data in the Cloud
- 2.1 Applications
- 2.2 Cloud Backup Services
- 2.3 Social Media
- 2.4 Office Suites
- 2.5 Health Apps
- 2.6 Summary
- References
- Chapter 3. Privacy Challenges
- 3.1 Who Wants Your Data?
- 3.2 Privacy and Security Incidents in the News
- 3.3 Legal Issues
- 3.4 Criminals, Authoritarian Governments, and Friends
- 3.5 Summary
- References
- Chapter 4. Compliance
- 4.1 Legal Responsibility When Handling Other People’s Data
- 4.2 US Federal Laws and Regulations Affecting Cloud Storage
- 4.3 Cloud Storage Provider and Compliance
- 4.4 Laws and Regulations of Other Countries
- 4.5 Summary
- References
- Chapter 5. Privacy Tools
- 5.1 Two-factor Authentication
- 5.2 Encrypt Yourself
- 5.3 Secure Email for Cloud Storage
- 5.4 Passwords and Encryption Keys
- 5.5 Pay for Security
- 5.6 Delete Private Data
- 5.7 Personal or Distributed Cloud Storage
- 5.8 Security-as-a-Service
- 5.9 Summary
- References
- Chapter 6. Best Practices
- 6.1 What are Best Practices?
- 6.2 Goals and Questions to Ask About Data Stored in the Cloud
- 6.3 Cloud Data Privacy and Security Checklist
- 6.4 Summary
- Reference
- Chapter 7. The Future of Cloud Data Privacy and Security
- 7.1 The Best to Expect in the Near Future
- 7.2 New Technologies and Old Problems
- References
Cloud Storage Security: A Practical Guide introduces and discusses the risks associated with cloud-based data storage from a security and privacy perspective. Gain an in-depth understanding of the risks and benefits of cloud storage illustrated using a Use-Case methodology. The authors also provide a checklist that enables the user, as well as the enterprise practitioner to evaluate what security and privacy issues need to be considered when using the cloud to store personal and sensitive information.
- Describes the history and the evolving nature of cloud storage and security
- Explores the threats to privacy and security when using free social media applications that use cloud storage
- Covers legal issues and laws that govern privacy, compliance, and legal responsibility for enterprise users
- Provides guidelines and a security checklist for selecting a cloud-storage service provider
- Includes case studies and best practices for securing data in the cloud
- Discusses the future of cloud computing
IT Professionals responsible for implementing and explaining cloud data security policies, graduate students and researchers that work in the field of cloud computing and information security
- 144
- English
- © Elsevier 2015
- 14th July 2015
- Elsevier
- 9780128029312
- 9780128029305
"...this practical guide is recommended to technical and nontechnical readers alike, to get a compact and to-the-point presentation of risks associated with cloud storage systems from a security and privacy perspective." --Computing Reviews
About the Authors
Aaron Wheeler Author
Aaron Wheeler is a Research Scientist at 3 Sigma Research and adjunct faculty at Valencia College. Previously he was a Software Engineer with Modus Operandi and Staff Research Assistant at Los Alamos National Laboratory. His interests include information security, cloud computing, ontologies and knowledge engineering, and intelligence agent applications to defensive cyber-warfare. He has presented his research at the International Conference on Artificial Intelligence, International Conference on Information and Knowledge Engineering and the International Conference on Integration of Knowledge Intensive Multi-Agent Systems and presented at workshops related to cloud computing and cloud computing and data privacy and security. He has developed a number of data security products for the US government through the Small Business Innovative Research Program.
3 Sigma Research and adjunct faculty, Valencia College, FL, USA
Michael Winburn Author
Michael Winburn founder of 3 Sigma Research an information security research organization providing state-of-the-art solutions to government and commercial organizations. Serving as Chief Scientist, he has many years of experience in research and development that includes projects conducted for the Air Force Research Laboratory, the National Science Foundation, NASA, and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency. He is a frequent guest speaker and panel participant at computer security conferences including IEEE, International Conference on Artificial Intelligence (ICAI), InfowarCon, the Economic Crime Investigative Institute, and other government-sponsored conferences.
Founder, 3 Sigma Research, FL, USA