Cloud Storage Forensics

Dr Kim-Kwang Raymond Choo is a Fulbright Scholar and Senior Lecturer at the University of South Australia. He has (co)authored a number of publications in the areas of anti-money laundering, cyber and information security, and digital forensics including a book published in Springer’s “Advances in Information Security” book series and six Australian Government Australian Institute of Criminology refereed monographs. He has been an invited speaker for a number of events (e.g. 2011 UNODC-ITU Asia-Pacific Regional Workshop on Fighting Cybercrime and 2011 KANZ Broadband Summit 2011), and delivered Keynote/Plenary Speeches at ECPAT Taiwan 2008 Conference on Criminal Problems and Intervention Strategy, 2010 International Conference on Applied Linguistics and 2011 Economic Crime Asia Conference, and Invited Lecture at the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies. He was one of over 20 international (and one of two Australian) experts consulted by the research team preparing McAfee's commissioned report entitled “Virtual Criminology Report 2009: Virtually Here: The Age of Cyber Warfare”; and his opinions on cyber crime and cyber security are regularly published in the media. In 2009, he was named one of 10 Emerging Leaders in the Innovation category of The Weekend Australian Magazine / Microsoft's Next 100 series. He is also the recipient of several awards including the 2010 Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Pearcey Award for “Taking a risk and making a difference in the development of the Australian ICT industry”, 2008 Australia Day Achievement Medallion in recognition of my dedication and contribution to the Australian Institute of Criminology, and through it to the public service of the nation, British Computer Society’s Wilkes Award for the best paper published in the 2007 volume of the Computer Journal, and the Best Student Paper Award by the 2005 Australasian Conference on Information Security and Privacy.