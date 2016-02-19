The Collected Works of Irving Langmuir, Volume 11: Cloud Nucleation presents the papers written by Dr. Irving Langmuir on the study of artificial nucleation of clouds to produce precipitation.

The compilation provides the study of every possible aspect of cloud and weather modification. This volume contains chapters that are devoted to the discussion of such subjects as the nucleation of clouds with dry ice; the analysis of photographic data showing the effects produced by supercooled clouds with ice nuclei; the production of rain by a chain reaction in cumulus clouds at temperatures above freezing; nucleation of clouds with silver iodide; and basic discoveries underlying weather modification.

Meteorologists will find the book interesting and invaluable.