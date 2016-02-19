Cloud Nucleation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483199085, 9781483224114

Cloud Nucleation

1st Edition

With Contributions in Memoriam Including a Complete Bibliography of His Works

Editors: C. Guy Suits
eBook ISBN: 9781483224114
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1962
Page Count: 620
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
56.99
48.44
70.95
60.31
93.95
79.86
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Collected Works of Irving Langmuir, Volume 11: Cloud Nucleation presents the papers written by Dr. Irving Langmuir on the study of artificial nucleation of clouds to produce precipitation.

The compilation provides the study of every possible aspect of cloud and weather modification. This volume contains chapters that are devoted to the discussion of such subjects as the nucleation of clouds with dry ice; the analysis of photographic data showing the effects produced by supercooled clouds with ice nuclei; the production of rain by a chain reaction in cumulus clouds at temperatures above freezing; nucleation of clouds with silver iodide; and basic discoveries underlying weather modification.

Meteorologists will find the book interesting and invaluable.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

Introduction to Volume 11

Part 1. Nucleation of Clouds with Dry Ice (Unpublished)

Summary Of Results thus Far Obtained in Artificial Nucleation of Clouds

The Analysis of Photographic Data Showing the Effects Produced by Supercooled Clouds with Ice Nuclei

Proposed Flight Plans for Cloud Studies

The Production of Rain by a Chain Reaction In Cumulus Clouds at Temperatures Above Freezing

Studies of the Effects Produced by Dry Ice Seeding Of Stratus Clouds

Progress in Cloud Modification by Project Cirrus

Cause and Effect Versus Probability in Shower Production

A Gamma Pattern Seeding of Stratus Clouds, Flight 52, and a Race Track Pattern Seeding of Stratus Clouds, Flight 53

Results of the Seeding of Cumulus Clouds in New Mexico

Studies of Tropical Clouds

Part 2. Nucleation of Clouds with Silver Iodide (Unpublished)

Final Report, Project Cirrus. Part II. Analysis of the Effects of Periodic Seeding of the Atmosphere with Silver Iodide

1. Basic Discoveries Underlying Weather Modification

2. Seeding of Stratus and Cumulus Clouds

3. Widespread Effects from Seeding of Cumulus Clouds

4. Periodic Silver Iodide Seedings in New Mexico

5. Methods of Evaluating the Significance of the Seven-Day Periodicity In Rainfall

6. The Relation of Rainfall Distribution Functions (Skewness, Persistence, etc.) to the Evaluation of Periodicities

7. The Cumulated Significance of Periodicities in Rainfall Over Large Areas During Five Successive 28-Day Cycles

8. Periodicities in Cloudiness, Winds, Pressures, etc.

9. Periodic Flow of Moisture and Associated Rainfall in Relation to Upper Air Temperatures and the Tropopause Heights

10. Weather Bureau Data on Seven-Day Periodicities in 700-mb Temperatures Over the Northern Hemispheres During Twenty 28-Day Cycles

11. Periodicities Of 700-mb Temperatures—Distribution of Periodic Correlations, CC(28), and the Propagation of their Phases Φ Over the United States, with a Complete Harmonic Analysis of the Data for April 1950 and April 1949

12. Seven-Day Periodicities in Rainfall and the Phase Propagation Over the United States

Widespread Control of Weather by Silver Iodide Seeding

Appendix I

Appendix II

Details

No. of pages:
620
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1962
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483224114

About the Editor

C. Guy Suits

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.